Getting out the vote

Brentwood resident Joyce Howery drops off her election ballot at the drop box at 150 City Park Way in Brentwood. Election day is Nov. 3, and cities throughout Contra Costa County are setting up drop boxes at various locations. Visit www.bit.ly/localdropboxes for a complete list.
