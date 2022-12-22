Blood Donation

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative 

the American Red Cross faces an emergency blood and platelet shortage, according to the organization

As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors in the Bay Area and two Contra Costa County cities  to give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year – and be awarded, to boot.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. Trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood and platelets is constant. type O blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed, the Red Cross says

As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors in the county can go to one of these two locations:

