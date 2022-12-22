As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors in the Bay Area and two Contra Costa County cities to give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year – and be awarded, to boot.
According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year. Trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood and platelets is constant. type O blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed, the Red Cross says
As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors in the county can go to one of these two locations:
Pleasant Hill (atl at Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane)
12/21: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.,
12/22: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.
12/23: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
12/24: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
12/26: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
12/27: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.,
12/28: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.,
12/29: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.,
12/30: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
12/31: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
1/1/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
1/2/2023: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.,
12/21: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elks Lodge 1811, 1475 Creekside Drive
How to donate
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
