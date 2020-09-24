Golden campaigns for Brentwood District 3

Hello Brentwood residents!
I’m Indrani Golden, a 15-year Brentwood resident. As co-owner with my husband of a small business, Golden Excellence Cleaning, on-call administrative staff for Kaiser (currently assigned to the COVID-19 hub as a scheduler), support staff for our Brentwood church, and mother of five children, it’s been my life’s work to serve others, solve problems and meet needs.
That’s why I’m running for city council in District 3, to serve you, my neighbors.
Brentwood is a great city, which is why our family chose to live here since 2005. I want to ensure we continue to be the shining example of excellence.
My five priorities are: 1) Public safety: ensure necessary funding for police and fire service; 2) Transportation: complete the freeways and transit system connecting Brentwood to the Bay Area and Golden State; 3) Local jobs: attract businesses to employ our residents, getting them out of the commute to spend more time with family; 4) Seniors and youth: ensure the city allows for needed senior services and youth activities; 5) Parks, community events, cultural activities, ag core, open space: we must ensure we have well maintained parks, support community events, cultural activities for our growing diverse population, and protect agricultural core and open space.
My positions in sales and financial services have helped me learn to work on a team and with people from all backgrounds.
Education: Bachelor’s in Business, Holy Names College Oakland; master’s in health care administration, Cal State East Bay.
Please vote Indrani Golden for City Council; Keeping Brentwood Shining Bright!
– Submitted by Indrani Golden
