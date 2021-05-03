Shadow Lakes Golf Club in Brentwood, California has reopened the driving range facility and is scheduled to reopen golf course operations later this year.
By way of background, Shadow Lakes Golf Club was originally built in 2001 and operated as a public daily fee eighteen-hole golf course, driving range, and clubhouse facility. Faced with an oversaturation of golf courses, an industry-wide and regional decline in demand, and unsustainable expense, the club was forced to close in 2016. Many other courses similarly closed throughout California.
In 2018 former Mayor and Brentwood community leader, Bill Hill, led a local effort to explore gradually reopening the Shadow Lakes facilities. Under Hill’s direction, the 25+ tee driving range was reopened in late 2019, and the Clubhouse transformed into an attractive event center, renamed the Lodge at Shadow Lakes. The Lodge was scheduled to open in Spring 2020, however, the pandemic and state-wide business closure orders prevented Shadow Lakes from hosting banquets and events. The Lodge is now accepting tours and reservations.
The community response to the reopened practice range has been sufficiently encouraging and reinforces Shadow Lakes' intent to reopen the golf course. For the next six months, the golf course will be reseeded and rehabilitated to reopen in October 2021 as an exciting nine-hole course. JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, has been selected to oversee operations for the golf course, driving range, and Lodge.
“We are grateful to Bill Hill for his leadership and the work he did getting us to this stage. We are looking forward to the reopening of golf at Shadow Lakes for the community,” said John McNair, Vice President of Golf Operations at JC Resorts. “After all renovations and improvements are complete, our team will be prepared to deliver an upscale, unique experience. As demand increases, we will continue to expand the offerings for guests. We invite everyone to come out this fall and enjoy the new facility.”
With the targeted reopening for golf this October, Shadow Lakes will provide greatly improved playing surfaces including greens, tees, and fairway turf. The layout allows JC Golf to introduce additional tee boxes from different angles to create different experiences for golfers who have the desire to play 18 holes. This second set of tees will provide two different nine-hole layouts that have a unique look and feel. Once reopened, the nine-hole course will be positive for those looking to save on time, greens fees, and get some exercise. Plus, avid golfers keeping a handicap will still be able to submit their scores.
The Lodge at Shadow Lakes has undergone renovation into a first-class wedding and banquet venue for the community. With a capacity of up to 250 people, large and small events will be accommodated. The catering team will be able to provide a full-service experience for ceremonies, receptions, banquets, and meetings with beautiful views of the 9th green. The banquet and event center is accepting reservations for bookings.
Shadow Lakes is located at 401 West Country Club Drive, Brentwood, CA, 94513. For banquets, events, and further information, email ShadowLakesInfo@jcresorts.com.
About JC Golf:
- JC Golf, part of the JC Resorts family, offers impeccable service, amenities, and attention to detail at each of its twelve golf courses. With managed courses located in San Diego County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Contra Costa County, and New Mexico. JC Golf offers championship-style golf along with full-service pro shops, wedding and event services, and unique dining. Learn more at www.jcgolf.com. JC Golf’s portfolio of courses include: Cathedral Canyon Golf Club, The Crossings at Carlsbad, Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, Oaks North Golf Course, Los Serranos Golf Club, Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Course, Reidy Creek Golf Course, San Juan Hills Golf Club, Shadow Lakes Golf Club, Twin Oaks Golf Course, Welk Resorts San Diego Golf Courses, 12Shores Golf Club.
- JC Golf, 1425 N. Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, CA 92069
- jcgolf@jcresorts.com | https://www.jcgolf.com | https://www.facebook.com/JCGOLF
