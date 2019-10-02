While touting his commitment to defending the environment, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) last week — legislation designed to safeguard California’s natural resources in the face of expected rollbacks of federal protections.
“We are deeply disappointed in Governor Newsom’s decision to veto SB 1,” wrote Kim Delfino, California director of Defenders of Wildlife. “This bill is one of the most important environmental bills nationwide, and would have provided California with critical tools to defend against the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on California’s water, fish and wildlife, and communities.”
Had it been signed into law, SB 1 would have ensured that federal environmental and worker-safety standards, in place as of Jan. 19, 2017, remained in effect under state law, even if the Trump administration loosened standards at the federal level. The provisions of the bill would have remained in effect until Jan. 20, 2025.
Despite his focus on environmental issues, Newsom sided with water managers in the Central Valley and Southern California who opposed the legislation.
In written comments regarding his veto, Newsom called California “... a leader in the fight for resource, environmental, and worker protections.” He added, “No other state has fought harder to defeat Trump’s environmental policies, and that will continue to be the case.”
The State Senate approved SB 1 by a 26-14 vote in the early-morning hours of Sept. 14, the last day of the 2019 legislative session. It was moved to the governor’s desk and, within hours, Newsom made clear his intention to veto the bill.
“I fully support the principles behind Senate Bill 1: to defeat efforts by the President and Congress to undermine vital federal protections that protect clean air, clean water and endangered species,” said Newsom in a written statement. “Senate Bill 1 does not, however, provide the state with any new authority to push back against the Trump Administration’s environmental policies and it limits the state’s ability to rely upon the best available science to protect our environment.”
The bill’s author, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, expressed disappointment over the veto, saying in a tweet the bill would have protected the environment and working Californians. Earlier, Atkins called SB 1 “California’s insurance policy against the reckless deregulation happening at the federal level.”
The failure of SB 1 has implications for the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta. If protections currently afforded by the Federal Endangered Species Act are weakened for fish species like Delta smelt and salmon, then the Central Valley Project — a federally administered water project that conveys water from the Delta to the agricultural Central Valley — will likely increase its water exports, placing added strain on an already fragile ecosystem. Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of the environmental advocacy group Restore the Delta, called SB 1 one of the most important bills ever to have landed in front of a California governor.
“The significance of the impending rollback in Delta protections cannot be understated,” wrote Delfino in a commentary published at www.CalMatters.org. “The Central Valley Project delivers three times the amount of Bay-Delta water delivered by the State Water Project, the second largest project in this vast system, and the source of much of the water delivered to Santa Clara Valley Water District and Southern California. How the Central Valley Project operates has an enormous impact on fish and on water quality.”
In late 2018, the State Water Resources Control Board issued the first amendment to the Bay-Delta Water Quality Control Plan. It set standards for unrestricted water flow through the San Joaquin River and salinity standards for the Southern Delta. A second amendment addressing flows in the Sacramento River and its eastern tributaries is still in process. The intent of the effort is to address an ecological crisis in the Delta and to prevent the collapse of fisheries in the region, while at the same time considering all other uses of Delta water. Rather than hold to a strict standard for water flows, the amendment allows for voluntary agreements between the state and water contractors that would, in theory, provide for improved habitat through other means, while reducing water-flow standards to levels the water contractors can accept.
Water managers in Southern California and the Central Valley opposed SB 1, and in a memo dated Sept. 5 from Jeffrey Kightlinger, general manager of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, to Ann O’Leary and Rachel Wagoner — the governor’s chief of staff and deputy legislative secretary, respectively — Kightlinger states if SB 1 is passed, a broad coalition of water contractors will withdraw from the state’s voluntary agreement (VA) negotiations.
“Having analyzed the current amendments to SB 1, it is the conclusion of the water contractors that in its current form SB 1 precludes us from completing the VAs. Implementing the (VAs) requires more flexibility than is allowed under the current permits which would be locked into place under SB 1,” wrote Kightlinger. “... We will continue to oppose the bill as drafted as it goes to the floor and work hard to educate members as to the problematic nature of this legislation.
“However, we felt it best to be clear with the administration that the water contractors have determined that passage of SB 1 will end our engagement in the VA process.”
The Bay-Delta Plan has been in the works for nearly a decade. If the voluntary agreement talks collapse, as threatened by Kightlinger in his email, another decade of legal wrangling over the water-flow standards is expected. Many believe that Newsom’s veto of SB 1 is an effort to save the voluntary agreement process and shepherd the Bay-Delta Plan to completion. But some in the environmental community believe the governor may have overplayed his hand.
“I think, unfortunately, the governor is misinformed about how close these voluntary agreements are to being supported by all of the participants,” said Delfino. “Right now, the voluntary agreements, I think, will be supported by the water contractors, but the environmental community has clearly signaled that we are nowhere close to where we need to be.”
The Newsom administration is expected to announce later this month if it will endorse the voluntary agreements as they stand, or work toward an agreement that can gain the environmental community’s support, as well as the water contractors’.
For more information, visit the State Water Resources Control Board at www.waterboards.ca.gov, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California at www.mwdh2o.com, the Defenders of Wildlife at www.defenders.org, Restore the Delta at www.restorethedelta.org, and Maven’s Notebook at www.mavensnotebook.com.
