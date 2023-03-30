“What is the vision?” Brentwood City Councilman Dirk Zeigler asked of his Council colleagues at a joint Council-Planning Commission meeting last week.
Zeigler was referring to the vision of Brentwood going forward and what city officials want Brentwood to be.
“For years, we talked about establishing and we finally got things passed, and I have heard nothing about anything going on out there other than the $50 million bridge that’s going across (Highway 4),” he said.
Zeigler challenged the City Council and Mayor Joel Bryant about Brentwood failing to attract businesses and companies that would benefit the city.
“We say things out loud,” Zeigler said. “Saying and our actions: where are they?”
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden also responded that the city almost landed a Fortune 100 biotech company that eventually decided to go to Vacaville, but the city has made strides in trying to attract the right companies to build in Brentwood. He also added that one of the biggest challenges of the city’s Priority Area 1 Specific Plan (PA-1) that the Council adopted in 2018 is that the city owns none of the 400 acres that sits just off of the Brentwood/Antioch border and south of Lone Tree Way. The entire area has yet to be connected for utilities and that no actions being taken has affected who the city can actually attract.
Bryant agreed that while actions do need to be taken, that the future of Brentwood is really within its roots.
“The future is with the history of an area,” Bryant said. “I would like Brentwood to be Buck Rogers in the 24th and a half century, and on the other side there in PA-1 married to 1953 and our agriculture and our family and our interaction as far as how we actually individually care for each other.”
Bryant elaborated to The Press afterward the meeting on having the technology of the future mesh with Brentwood’s historical agricultural roots.
“I think moving forward, we have to take advantage of the long history and very successful history of the agricultural community and marry that with the new technologies that we want to bring in here,” he said. “The agricultural core (of Brentwood) has been permanently protected. Because of that, I think, with the advancement in the different types of technology that the agricultural families have, they can do more. They are really taking great steps to use technology to get what’s available out to the public.
“The focus of our council, and all of our commission is to make sure that we incorporate into Brentwood these complementary technologies without changing the identity of Brentwood as a small-town, family-oriented community.”
During the meeting, Bryant added that he’d like to see greater diversity in Brentwood to strengthen the city. “The communities that I’ve lived in that have a greater diversity of cultures, they’re stronger communities,” he said. “They have a greater appreciation for people that the difference of a person and the similarity of the person instead of letting that be a separator, that is what brings them together.”
He explained afterward that Brentwood has seen an influx of diversity moving into the higher- end homes and hiring departments, mostly those who work in the technology industry. At the same time, while Brentwood welcomed The Silvergate luxury apartments that rent for nearly $3,000 per month, Bryant and the city are still working to bring in and bring back the middle class.
“The state calls it the missing middle homes that are designed to be able to be sold at an affordable rate that a normal person can purchase, so by design they’re affordable,” he said. “I want it to be focused on our families that the kids can come back from school and live here, but that our teacher and normal people can afford to live here. In order to have our families living here they have to be able to afford to buy a house here.”
While Brentwood continues to grow, Bryant says that he likes the growth of the city so far, but wants to make sure that it stays close to its roots no matter what.
“Five years from now, I see the city having some very high-paying jobs in the innovation center area,” he said. “I see all of that becoming a destination opportunity for our community and drawing that kind of outside traffic. I see local, small owned businesses thriving because they have outside money coming in. When we have these guys that are coming into our community, those are the families that when they see Brentwood, they want to move here. I see us marrying the technology that our agricultural core has with the new technologies that are coming on board and allowing our families to get two-to-four hours of their life back every single day.”
“If we ever move away from the roots of what Brentwood is now, we’ll just be another California high-density community that will fall into the urban sprawl. I want to live in Brentwood, I don’t want to live in San Francisco.”
