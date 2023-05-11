SACRAMENTO – With reservoirs nearing capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, the state today announced that it will boost water deliveries for state water contractors to 100% of requested supplies for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians.
This is the highest allocation since 2006, with the state actively managing water supplies to distribute it throughout the state, mitigate flooding, expand storage, benefit the environment, and help replenish groundwater and aquifers that have been depleted from years of extreme drought.
California is managing water supplies to expand storage, maximize delivery throughout the state, mitigate flooding, and help communities recover from years of extreme drought.
“California is taking action to maximize the capture and storage of water from recent storms and snowpack, increasing water deliveries to 100% for the first time in nearly two decades,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “California is moving and storing as much water as possible to meet the state’s needs, reduce the risk of flooding, and protect our communities, agriculture, and the environment.”
On top of the 100% allocation, the state is also sending an additional 5% to regions specifically for groundwater recharge. Since March 22, the state has delivered 228,000 acre-feet of water to local water agencies for groundwater recharge, with 37,000 acre-feet planned for next week. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Statewide, reservoir storage is at 105 percent of average for this date.
California has bolstered supply and storage through groundwater recharge and other projects, including a combined 1.1 million acre-feet of water – enough for 2.2 million households’ yearly usage.
During recent storms, Newsom signed executive orders to accelerate stormwater capture to boost groundwater recharge and other conservation measures.
Newsom also authorized spending $176 million for 67 stormwater projects and streamlining permitting to take advantage of major storms.
