Water
SACRAMENTO – With reservoirs nearing capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, the state today announced that it will boost water deliveries for state water contractors to 100% of requested supplies for 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians.

This is the highest allocation since 2006, with the state actively managing water supplies to distribute it throughout the state, mitigate flooding, expand storage, benefit the environment, and help replenish groundwater and aquifers that have been depleted from years of extreme drought.

California is managing water supplies to expand storage, maximize delivery throughout the state, mitigate flooding, and help communities recover from years of extreme drought.

