MARTINEZ – Do you know how much your county government plans on spending next year? Most of your fellow taxpayers don’t. Don’t think in millions.
Contra Costa County’s proposed 2023-24 budget totals $5.5 billion. For two days this week, the county Board of Supervisors listened to a parade of department heads outlining their financial needs for the upcoming fiscal year that starts on July 1.
John Gioia, Board chairman, said at the start of the budget review, “The budget is more than numbers on a page. It’s the embodiment of our values.”
Among the recommended budget highlights:
• Adds 26 positions in the Employment and Human Services Department to improve children and family services; youth programming and workforce development; In-Home Supportive Services case management; senior nutrition programs; CalAIM implementation; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and associated programs.
• Adds three full-time Animal Services Officers to increase beat coverage and improve response times to dangerous animal cases and an additional two full-time positions focused on transfer partner and adoption programs and lost and found programs
• A $10 million allocation toward developing a new Bay Point Library branch. The branch is a new 10,000-20,000 square-foot space constructed in partnership with an affordable housing project. County Librarian Alison McKee told the supervisors that the total cost of the finished project will be about $28 million. County staff are still searching for more funding sources and grants.
• $10 million in capital funding to provide a local match for grants that would allow the County to leverage state and federal money for large infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges, as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The proposed budget includes funding for 11,127.6 full-time equivalent positions (FTE), of which 6,836.4 are paid for through the county General Fund. The recommendation includes 85.4 new positions to be added for the fiscal year 2023-2024. To structurally balance the budget, a number of our General Fund departments continue to have vacancy factors built into their recommended budget allocations.
The supervisors will make a final vote on the budget in May.
During the development of the budget, there were 2,013 vacant FTE positions, totaling $305 million, of which 1,395 FTE totaling $204.9 million are General Fund supported.
Due to difficulties in recruitment, retention, and normal turnover, the following nine departments are maintaining vacancy factors totaling $101.5 million: Health Services, Sheriff-Coroner, Employment and Human Services, District Attorney, County Clerk-Recorder, Probation, Public Defender, Animal Services, and Assessor.
General purpose revenue for 2023-24 totals $725.1 million, an increase of 9.3% over the prior year budget of $663.6 million. Of the major revenue sources, property taxes are the largest category and total $496.9 million, based on an assumed 4% growth over current year projected collections.
The next largest sources are Measure X sales tax at $118.2 million, interest income at $30 million, and sales and use taxes at $22.2 million.
Interest income is projected to be received close to double in 2022-23 of what is budgeted for 2023-24; this is as a result of increases in interest rates. Only $725.1 million of the $5.515 billion 2023-24 recommended budget is funded with general purpose revenues. The majority of the budget ($2.876 billion) is funded from state and federal revenues.
The recommended budget is structurally balanced. However, the following items are potential pressures to the recommended spending plan:
- Persistent high inflation and economic uncertainty;
- Unanticipated impacts from the governor’s May revised budget proposal and shortfalls in federal allocations;
- Decreasing county revenue growth;
- Disallowed FEMA reimbursement related to COVID-19;
- Labor contract negotiations for agreements expiring June 30, 2023;
- Limited qualified workforce to fill job vacancies
