SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing storm response and recovery efforts, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, April 21, proclaimed a state of emergency in the counties of Contra Costa, Riverside, San Diego, and Yolo, which join the 47 counties for which the governor has previously proclaimed a state of emergency since the start of severe winter storms in late February.
At Newsom’s request, President Biden has issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration and a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, which has since been expanded to include additional counties, to bolster state and local storm response efforts.
To help prepare communities for the impacts of snowmelt runoff as the weather warms, the governor previously signed an executive order to expedite levee repairs, floodwater diversion, and other emergency response activities in the Tulare Lake Basin. State agencies and departments are on the ground to support impacted residents, assist local agencies managing the flood response, and provide runoff modeling and forecasts to assist flood planning efforts.
