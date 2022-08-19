Governor Newsom Unveils new plan to transform kids’ mental health

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new initiative designed to ensure that children, their parents and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services, according to a press release issued by his office.
Symptoms of depression and anxiety have escalated and suicide ideation and attempts have reached historic levels across the nation, according to the press release. Statistics show that 1 in 10 children between the ages of 12 and 17 suffered from at least one major depressive episode last year in California, and suicide rates in youth ages 10 to 18 increased by 20% in the state from 2019 to 2020.
“Mental and behavioral health is one of the greatest challenges of our time. As other states take away resources to support kids’ mental health, California is doubling down with the most significant overhaul of our mental health system in state history,” Newsom said. “We’re investing billions of dollars to ensure that every child in California has better access to comprehensive mental health and substance abuse services. The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is premised on a very simple belief: every single kid deserves to have their mental health supported. That’s the California Way – putting our kids first.”
The Children’s Mental Health Resources Hub is an element of the new campaign already available to children and families to address the growing crisis. The hub offers families a dedicated location for go-to resources, including multiple support hotlines, the CalHOPE crisis support program and informational guides on the warning signs of suicide and depression.
The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health outlines the following action items:
• The California Healthy Minds, Thriving Kids Project
• Providing Medi-Cal coverage for parent-child services
• Making it easier for schools to provide mental health prevention and treatment
• De-stigmatizing mental health support for kids
• Offering supplemental mental health resources for parents
• Rebuilding California’s mental health systems
• Creating new virtual platforms to support child and parent mental health
• Expanding early interventions in mental health crises
• Hiring more school counselors to support student mental health
• Expanding mental health clinic and treatment slots
• Developing a suicide prevention program
• Developing a Mental Health Workforce
• Hiring, training, and engaging 40,000 new mental health workers statewide
• Expanding remote access to mental health services
• Providing mental health training for teachers
Newsom also signed California State Bill AB 2508 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) to better define the role of school counselors by recognizing the importance of access to mental health, according to the press release.
“As a parent, there’s nothing worse than seeing your child in pain and feeling powerless to help, and that’s the case for far too many families around the country with children struggling with serious issues such as depression and anxiety without access to the care they need,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “In California, we take the mental health and wellbeing of our children seriously, and we’re tackling this problem head-on with significant investments in the infrastructure of the state’s mental health system. For those looking for support today, California’s Mental Health Resource Hub for Youth is connecting parents, caregivers, educators, and children with the resources and support kids need to improve their mental health and build healthy wellness habits and practices that will help them thrive.”
This announcement comes on the heels of the nationwide launch in July of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 988. The new number allows anyone suffering a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis to call or text 988, or start an online chat at 988lifeline.org/chat. When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.
The new plan will make it easier than ever before for kids to access critical mental health and substance use services in their schools, homes and communities, according to the press release. To read the full Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, visit https://bit.ly/3dIDpYa.
