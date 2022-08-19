Governor Newsom Unveils new plan to transform kids’ mental health

Photo courtesy of Governor's Press Office

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced a new initiative designed to ensure that children, their parents and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services, according to a press release issued by his office.

Symptoms of depression and anxiety have escalated and suicide ideation and attempts have reached historic levels across the nation, according to the press release. Statistics show that 1 in 10 children between the ages of 12 and 17 suffered from at least one major depressive episode last year in California, and suicide rates in youth ages 10 to 18 increased by 20% in the state from 2019 to 2020.

“Mental and behavioral health is one of the greatest challenges of our time. As other states take away resources to support kids’ mental health, California is doubling down with the most significant overhaul of our mental health system in state history,” Newsom said. “We’re investing billions of dollars to ensure that every child in California has better access to comprehensive mental health and substance abuse services. The Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is premised on a very simple belief: every single kid deserves to have their mental health supported. That’s the California Way – putting our kids first.”

