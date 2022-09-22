Governor signs bill to crack down on illegal sideshows

A new bipartisan bill introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom aims to crack down on dangerous driving, including sideshows. Police in Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch say they have seen a rise in this activity recently.

East County cities are going to receive help from new state legislation to reduce the number of dangerous sideshow and street racing incidents.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2000, a bipartisan measure that aims to crack down on dangerous driving including street racing, “sideshows,” and street takeovers which continue to cause injuries and fatalities across California, according to a press release from District 45 Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s office.

AB 3, signed into law in 2021, authorizes the court to revoke a person’s license for 90 days to six months if caught driving at excessive highway speeds. Statewide law enforcement groups have determined that driver’s license suspension is an effective deterrent to illegal and dangerous motor vehicle operation. AB 2000 will allow courts to issue a driver’s license suspension for the exhibition of motor vehicle speed during a sideshow taking place in a parking lot—an area not currently covered under the law—and thereby helps to further deter individuals from engaging in these dangerous activities, according to the press release.

