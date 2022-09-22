Governor signs bill to crack down on illegal sideshows

East County cities are going to receive help from new state legislation to reduce the number of dangerous sideshow and street racing incidents.
On Monday, Sept. 19, Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2000, a bipartisan measure that aims to crack down on dangerous driving including street racing, “sideshows,” and street takeovers which continue to cause injuries and fatalities across California, according to a press release from District 45 Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s office.
AB 3, signed into law in 2021, authorizes the court to revoke a person’s license for 90 days to six months if caught driving at excessive highway speeds. Statewide law enforcement groups have determined that driver’s license suspension is an effective deterrent to illegal and dangerous motor vehicle operation. AB 2000 will allow courts to issue a driver’s license suspension for the exhibition of motor vehicle speed during a sideshow taking place in a parking lot—an area not currently covered under the law—and thereby helps to further deter individuals from engaging in these dangerous activities, according to the press release.
Across the state, COVID-19 has caused a sharp rise in illegal street racing activity as drivers took advantage of roads emptied by stay-at-home orders. In 2020, the California Highway Patrol responded to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing activity statewide, an increase of more than 3,500 calls from the year before, according to Gabriel’s office.
“AB 2000 will help us save lives, and prevent further crashes and drivers going to prison for manslaughter,” said Lili Trujillo, Founder and Executive Director of Street Racing Kills, a non-profit created in 2014 after Trujillo’s 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, was killed in a street racing incident. “An exhibition of speed in a parking lot is way too common now and people are being hurt and killed, AB 2000 is definitely a great tool to help us save lives.”
In 2021, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe declared his city to be a “no sideshow zone.” However, police officers have been struggling to enforce the policy, as evidenced by a large sideshow event that took place at the intersection of 18th and A streets in Antioch in May. This particular incident resulted in one Antioch police vehicle being rendered inoperable and several others being hit with bottles from sideshow spectators and participants from inside their vehicles, according to officials.
“These incidents bring great danger to responding officers, participants and bystanders,” said Antioch Police Chief Steve Ford during a May news conference. “Let me be clear: Violent, disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. To those from out of town, you are welcome to enjoy our city, parks and amenities. But if you engage in sideshow activity, your vehicle will be towed. Going forward, there will be a zero-tolerance approach to sideshows in the city of Antioch, and all resources at our disposal will be used to mitigate these activities.”
In Antioch, sideshow participants already face having their vehicles impounded for 30 days, with a $3,000 cost to recover them and a $300 citation.
Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said this type of behavior has become more prevalent and dangerous.
“The people participating in these sideshows are acting with reckless disregard against the safety of themselves, other drivers around them and to law enforcement,” O’Grodnick said. “Their actions are unpredictable and dangerous.”
O’Grodnick said that their investigations don’t end when the crowds disperse. He said officers use all the equipment at their disposal to investigate, including dash cameras and license plate readers in their patrol units. Investigators will also utilize social media to see if videos of the incidents have been posted.
“We do our best to monitor social media platforms to investigate, or in some cases, prevent such incidents,” he said.
If the evidence warrants action, Brentwood police will sometimes issue seizure orders of suspect vehicles and in some cases cite people and make arrests after the fact.
“We make every effort to follow up on sideshow activity,” O’Grodnick said. “We want to see this type of activity curbed.”
The City of Oakley has passed an anti-sideshow ordinance that allows them to take legal action against both participants and spectators of the illegal activities. Any person who violates this ordinance could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to jail time and a $1,000 fine.
In July, Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard gave a presentation to the City Council on the dangerous nature of sideshows, reiterating that they can result in damage to vehicles, public and private property damage, lack of road access for first responders, and injury or death to participants and onlookers.
“We did have a sideshow here in Oakley where one of our officers was attacked,” said Beard. “He was not injured. They began to descend on his car, but he was able to back out of the scene. A shot was fired. We don’t believe it was at our officer, but we believe it was more or less just a shot in the air.”
Following the April incident, there was a pursuit, and a stolen vehicle and stolen gun were recovered, according to Beard.
“[Sideshows] are a problem statewide,” Beard said.
