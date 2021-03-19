Beginning Monday, April 26, Contra Costa County Library will reopen most community libraries to the public for Grab & Go service. The libraries will be open with limited occupancy and offer select services. Patrons will be asked to limit their time in the library to no more than one hour and to abide by all safety protocols including social distancing and mask requirements.
“I am very excited that as we are beginning to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel, we are able to plan to transition to safely reopening our beloved libraries,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “While we aren’t able to return to the way that we were before the pandemic began, we can begin to create a new normal experience for library users.”
Available services will include:
- Computer use for no more than one hour
- Reference and account help
- Holds pick up
- Check out and returns
- Browsing
- Copies and printing
For the safety of the public and library staff the following will not be available to patrons inside the libraries:
- Chairs and tables for reading and studying
- Study rooms
- Meeting rooms
- In-person events
Library staff are working closely with County Risk Management, Public Works and the 18 cities and towns that partner with the Library to prepare the facilities for reopening.
“We have made every effort to prepare the libraries to safely welcome the public back inside,” said County Librarian Alison McKee. “The Grab & Go service and protocols put in place will allow our patrons to use the libraries in a way that provides a high level of service while also preserving safety.”
The following safety protocols will be in place:
- Customers over the age of two are required to wear a mask or face covering
- Social distancing reminders will be placed throughout the library
- Building capacity will be limited
- Hand sanitizer will be available at entrances
- Sanitizing wipes available for customers to sanitize shared surfaces
- Seating only available at selected public computers to encourage social distancing
- Toys and high touch play items are removed
- Library staff eligible for vaccinations as of Friday, March 12
Safety enhancements include:
- Plexiglass installation at service desks
- Enhanced cleaning of “high-touch” surfaces such as doorknobs, door push bars, elevator buttons
- Increases to air intake with HVAC systems
Due to size limitations the Crockett and Rodeo libraries will continue to offer Front Door Service only. The Pinole and Ygnacio Valley libraries are being used as COVID-19 testing sites until further notice. All other libraries will operate at regularly scheduled hours.
Please visit ccclib.org/libraries-reopen for complete details about available services, locations and safety protocols.
