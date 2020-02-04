Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center has announced that Grammy Award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams will headline the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala on Sept. 12.
Known for her powerful voice and gracious stage presence, she is one of just a few artists who have topped the charts in a full range of genres from pop, dance, R&B and adult contemporary to holiday, Latin, gospel and jazz. The Livermore-Amador Symphony will accompany her at what is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center. Proceeds support activities at both the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center as well as the independent nonprofit organization’s broad educational and cultural arts outreach activities.
Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multifaceted performers in the entertainment industry today with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her albums have sold over 25 million records worldwide with such popular hits as “Dreamin’,” “Running Back to You,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s animated film “Pocahontas,” for which she was honored with a Golden Globe, a Grammy and the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
Williams’ critically acclaimed work also includes a wide range of films and television shows such as “Desperate Housewives” and “Ugly Betty.” Her appearances on the Broadway stage include starring in roles as the Witch in Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” Aurora in “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” as well as Jessie Mae Watts in “The Trip to Bountiful” alongside Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding Jr.
Brilliance at the Bankhead includes dinner and live music on the plaza before the show and exciting live- and silent-auction items. Last year, the event featured “Glee” star Matthew Morrison and raised a record $500,000. Sponsorships for the 2020 event are available now at all levels and two sponsors have already signed on at the $50,000 Presenting Sponsor level. Member presale will start May 20, 2020, with tickets going on sale to the public three weeks later. The opportunity to buy during presale is a benefit of membership at all levels. To become a member and be eligible to purchase tickets during presale, visit lvpac.org or contact Brittany Mulgrew, member services manager, at 925-583-2305.
Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit offering wide-ranging programs that provide access to the arts for the Tri-Valley community and beyond. Located in the heart of downtown Livermore, the Bankhead Theater welcomes artists from diverse musical genres, as well as theater, dance, comedy and other entertainment to suit all ages.
The Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St., is an arts incubator, offering affordable studio, classroom, rehearsal, performance and event space. Art exhibits curated by the Bothwell are on display year-round in the gallery at the Bankhead. Together the Bankhead and Bothwell are home to eight resident performing-arts companies and over 40 studio artists and cultural arts instructors. For more information, visit www.lvpac.org.
