Antioch nonprofit organizations are invited to submit applications for funding to support programs, activities and services planned for 2020.
The city is offering one-time grants to provide funding to support operations, marketing and promotions for Antioch special events, historic and cultural activities and facilities that enhance civic pride and strengthen community engagement within the city. The city council approved $50,000 for this new community enhancement program, and the grants are funded by revenues from City Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) or the General Fund and approved by the city council.
Funds may only be used for:
• Activities performed directly for the benefit and enjoyment of all Antioch residents, open to the public and all citizens.
• Improvements to or operation of arts and cultural facilities
• General city beautification
Applications are available online at www.antiochca.gov or at the Antioch Community Center, 4701 Lone Tree Way.
The deadline for submitting applications is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. Requirements are outlined in the application packet. For more information, call the Antioch Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.
