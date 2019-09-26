The City of Brentwood is serving up money for downtown restaurant owners interested in expanding their outdoor dining furniture options.
The Brentwood City Council this week warmed up plans to offer downtown restaurateurs up to $5,000 each to purchase high-quality furniture, fencing, umbrellas and other approved outdoor merchandise for their establishments.
The program is aimed at complementing and enhancing downtown revitalization efforts, while also promoting joint public-private action and investment, which will contribute to the overall strength and vibrancy of downtown, said Brentwood Senior Analyst Peggy Berglund in a city staff report.
“The City of Brentwood’s downtown has seen an uptick in momentum,” said Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall, who noted the city used to have a sidewalk dining grant program, but put a lid on it after redevelopment agencies were ended by the state. “We are seeing more complete occupancy, and we have a lot of interest from restaurants who want to do sidewalk dining.”
The offer, open to the seven downtown restaurants, will be capped at $20,000 for all restaurants combined, although city officials expect this amount will cover any desired needs.
Interested restaurant owners would be required to apply for an administrative design review permit, specifying what materials they will use, and get it approved by city staff before moving forward.
The city’s $20,000 will come from a set-aside $180,000 approved for downtown beautification projects and programs as part of the council’s previously adopted strategic plan in 2018.
“I think the current downtown and outdoor seating we have adds to the atmosphere, the vibrancy,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey. “It entices the people who are walking by to step in and enjoy whatever the foods are, or the libations that are happening in those restaurants, local bars and pubs.”
Fellow City Councilmember Claudette Staton agrees.
“I like the idea of outdoor dining,” said Staton, referring to potential additional outdoor furniture or umbrellas.
Grindall indicated that he doesn’t expect more than four restaurants to apply for the program, but if funds run out, city officials could return to the council to request additional money.
Once restaurant owners’ applications and administrative design review processes are completed, a conditions-of-approval document and letter to proceed would be sent to applicants, according to a city staff report.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2mxymQ3.
