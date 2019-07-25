Greg Robinson named Rotarian of the Year

The Brentwood Rotary Club has honored Greg Robinson with its Rotarian of the Year award.
“I was floored and blown away (by the award),” Robinson said. “Our motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ and that’s how I’ve always lived my life.”
According to Rotary International, “The Rotarian of the Year award may be given to a member who exhibits ‘Service Above Self’ in their daily activities and who promotes Rotary by their actions and involvements. This may be accomplished through one major activity in club service, in multiple activities or by serving on several committees.”
Robinson, the owner and publisher of the Brentwood Press and Publishing Corporation, has been a member of the Brentwood Rotary Club for 20 years and served as its president for the 2005-06 fiscal year.
Seana Fippin, the club’s president-elect, said Robinson was instrumental in getting the Oakley Rotary Club up and running, which was chartered on July 1 with 25 members, and this was a large part of why the club felt he deserved the award, she said.
“I reached out to the city manager, the police chief, prominent local business owners, and they were all interested,” Robinson said. “We got it chartered (by Rotary International) in less than two months.”
The Oakley Rotary Club will soon induct two additional members, bringing its total to 27, and Robinson hopes it will continue to grow.
“On behalf of the club, Rotary is grateful to him for getting the word out about the work we do,” Fippin said. “We were all excited to see him honored. He has inspired me to have even more of a heart and a passion for service.”
“There are a lot of awards out there, but this one is earned,” said Rotarian Scott Perriera. “Greg is a Rotarian extraordinaire and the honor is well deserved.”
The Brentwood Rotary Club was also recently recognized with the Cliff Dochterman Award as the Outstanding Club of the Year in its district, which reaches from Brentwood to Weed, near the Oregon border.
The Brentwood club meets on Mondays at noon at the Wedgewood Event Center, and the Oakley club meets on Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. at Black Bear Diner. For more information on becoming a Rotarian, call 925-487-6383.
