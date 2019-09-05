Brentwood’s Heritage High School will be hosting a free outdoor concert, "Groovin’ on the Green," Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The concert, organized by Heritage leadership crew co-leader Abby Muse and other students with help from Activities Director Jessica Banchieri, will feature student bands – Stepback, Mammoth, Spaceage and Graven – and end with the Heritage drum line. The bands will have merchandise available. A DJ will also play music in between sets.
The concert has been in the works since the beginning of the school year, and Muse thinks it will be a good kickoff for homecoming week.
“We’ve been handing out flyers at school,” Muse said. “Everyone seems pretty excited.”
Boondoggies, Sip and Scoop and other food trucks will offer food and dessert for purchase. There will also be games to play, such as spikeball, corn hole and giant Jenga.
“This event provides an opportunity for students to see fellow students in the Liberty Union High School District in an extracurricular environment,” said Principal Carrie Wells, “one that highlights student involvement in music and the arts and helps build a positive campus and district climate.”
The event is open to the entire community. Those planning to attend should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
