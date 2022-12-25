BRENTWOOD—Multiple gunshots broke the peace of Christmas Eve when Brentwood police answered a call at the 60 block of Havenwood Court Saturday at 4:20 p.m.
Witnesses told police that two suspects fired a number of rounds at an unnamed male suspect who escaped unharmed. Several shots struck vehicles and homes in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported. No description of the suspects were available Sunday, according to Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, who said police were continuing to investigate the incident.
