Contra Costa Environmental Heath (CCEH) recommends Discovery Bay residents and anyone boating in or around the community to stay safe and avoid harmful algae blooms.
A bloom is a buildup of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, that creates a green, blue-green, white or brown coloring on the surface of slow-moving waterways. Contact with a toxin produced by the bloom can make people and pets very sick.
The State Water Resources Control Board recently tested water in and around Discovery Bay and found several samples taken near Windward Bay, Clipper Bay and Discovery Bay Yacht Club contained dangerous amounts of cyanobacteria toxin.
CCEH has provided warning signs to the harbor master and Discovery Bay Community Services District. Everyone should follow the instructions on the signs and stay out of the water.
Keep children and pets on shore, away from the blooms, and do not touch or handle algae in the water or scum on the shoreline. It is also unsafe to drink or cook with water in these areas, or to eat fish or shellfish caught in or near them.
Visit cchealth.org/eh/hab to learn more about harmful algae blooms. Visit mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs for more information and resources, including an online map showing where high concentrations of harmful algae have been reported across the state.
