Harvest festival, craft show returns next month

The Pleasanton Harvest Festival returns to the Alameda County Fairgrounds the weekend of Oct. 25-27, showcasing thousands of arts and crafts, delicious food and nonstop live entertainment.
Featuring more than 24,000 American handmade and embellished gifts, the festival is known as the west coast’s largest indoor arts and crafts show and is ranked one of the top craft shows in the country.
“What makes our event so unique is all the incredible artists who exhibit with us,” said show owner Nancy Glenn. “When you visit the harvest festival, you know you are really supporting small, independent crafters.”
Over 250 artisans, crafters and makers will fill the fairgrounds to showcase items including original art, jewelry, ceramics, woodturnings, clothing, photography, specialty foods, toys, decor and much more.
Throughout the day, the harvest festival will also feature live music and entertainment on its outdoor stage. Comedic duo Scotty and Trink will awe audiences with their jaw-dropping juggling routines, while the Fargo Brothers will get guests grooving in their seats with their classic rock styling. There are also strolling entertainers, such as Frankenstein on Stilts, who will be roaming the fairgrounds and interacting with guests as they shop.
Families can also stop for a photo op in the pumpkin patch and take part in the hands-on KidZone, which will feature Halloween themed make-and-take arts and crafts projects from local ceramics studio Color Me Mine.
The Pleasanton Harvest Festival is excited to welcome Open Heart Kitchen and Tri Valley Haven as its new nonprofit partner. The festival will help these two organizations by hosting a food drive onsite, also providing them with half the proceeds from all shopping bag sales. Anyone who brings a non-perishable food donation to the event will receive $2 off any adult or senior admission.
The festival will take place at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $9 for adults; $7 for military and seniors 62 and older; $4 for youth 13 to 17; and free for kids 12. For more information, visit www.harvestfestival.com or call 925-392-7300.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.