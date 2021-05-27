Harvest Time Brentwood has released a primer for U-pick activities during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
Harvest Time recommends customers follow the below instructions to ensure a pleasant experience:
-To view open farms, click here.
-Check to ensure your desired farm is open; call them just to double-check
-While many farms accept walk-ins, there are farms that only take reservations, so click here to find out which farms take reservations and which take walk-ins.
- To view an interactive digital map to find additional u-pick offerings such as peaches, strawberries, nectarines, apricots and much more, click here.
-Most farms do not allow pets, so call your desired farm first if pets are part of your plan.
-Pack a cooler to leave in your trunk. This will help keep your freshly- picked fruits nice and cool during the ride back home
-It will be a warm weekend, so please bring plenty of water and remember to keep hydrated during picking.
-drive safe
For more information, visit https://harvestforyou.com/
