Jack Green shows off a strawberry he picked as the U-pick season gets an early start at George's Berries on Old Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, March 13, 2021. Owner Hailey Nunn said the five varieties of strawberries on the farm started to ripen a few weeks earlier than expected.

 Tony Kukulich 2021

Harvest Time Brentwood has released a primer for U-pick activities during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Harvest Time recommends customers follow the below instructions to ensure a pleasant experience:

-To view open farms, click here.

-Check to ensure your desired farm is open; call them just to double-check

-While many farms accept walk-ins, there are farms that only take reservations, so click here to find out which farms take reservations and which take walk-ins.

- To view an interactive digital map to find additional u-pick offerings such as peaches, strawberries, nectarines, apricots and much more, click here.

-Most farms do not allow pets, so call your desired farm first if pets are part of your plan.

-Pack a cooler to leave in your trunk. This will help keep your freshly- picked fruits nice and cool during the ride back home

-It will be a warm weekend, so please bring plenty of water and remember to keep hydrated during picking.

-drive safe

For more information, visit https://harvestforyou.com/

