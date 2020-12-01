A fatal head-on collision occurred on Vasco Road in Byron in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to information released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a 19-year-old man from Antioch was killed in the two-vehicle accident. His identity has not yet been released.
The accident occurred around 3:45 a.m. south of the intersection with Walnut Boulevard.
CHP stated that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling northbound on Vasco Road. The Chevrolet drifted into the path of a 2015 Ford F-150, which was headed south. The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old male from Brentwood, was unable to avoid the Chevrolet, and the two vehicles collided causing major damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford suffered moderate injuries and was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision but it is still under investigation. Investigators request that anyone who may have witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
