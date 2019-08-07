A head-on collision Wednesday morning in Brentwood may have been caused by a driver who fell asleep, according to an investigating officer with the Brentwood Police Department (BPD).
No serious injuries resulted from the accident that occurred on Sellers Avenue just north of Balfour Road at 9:15 a.m.
There were no serious injuries in this head-on collision on Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. According to the Brentwood police, the early investigation indicated that one of the drivers involved fell asleep behind the wheel, though their investigation is ongoing. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
The driver of a black Nissan sedan was travelling north on Sellers Avenue when he drifted into the southbound lane, narrowly missing one vehicle before striking a black Tesla travelling south. The impact caused extensive damage to the driver’s side of the Tesla and sheared a rear wheel completely off. The Nissan came to a stop against a fence protecting an East Contra Costa Irrigation District canal.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but was cancelled when the injuries of the three occupants involved in the accident were determined to be minor.
An officer with the BPD said there was no indication that the driver of the Nissan was intoxicated. Their investigation of the incident is ongoing. Sellers Avenue was closed in both directions for approximately an hour while police and fire operations were active.
