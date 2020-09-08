UPDATE 8:45p.m. - CHP has released the following information about the head-on accident that took place late Monday afternoon, at about 4:56p.m.
Contra Costa CHP was advised of a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 4 east of Balfour Road.
It was determined that a grey 2008 Nissan Ultima was driven across the solid double yellow lines, into oncoming traffic, and collided head on into a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling westbound on Highway 4. The solo male driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old from Antioch, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of his identity. The adult male driver and adult female passenger of the Hyundai were both transported by helicopter to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek for major injuries. Highway 4 had temporarily one way traffic, in that location, until the investigation on scene was complete.
If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez, (925) 646-4980.
______________________________________________________________
A two vehicle collision happened shortly before 5p.m., Monday, September 7 on Highway 4 between Marsh Creek and Balfour roads.
According to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials, , emergency responders found one person deceased upon arrival to the accident scene, and two were critically injured in the crash. Both of the injured were flown by helicopter to John Muir Trauma Center in Walnut Creek.
California Highway Patrol officials temporarily shut down Highway 4 in one direction to investigate this tragic accident.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.