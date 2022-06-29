As summer begins with increased travel and major events and gatherings, Bay Area health officials urge people to protect themselves against the monkeypox virus. This virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids, such as through crowded settings or sexual contact.
The message from the nine Bay Area county health departments comes as cases – which appear on individuals as distinctive rashes and sores that can look like blisters or pimples – continue to emerge in the Bay Area, the nation and the globe. Monkeypox is not new, but this is the first time this virus has spread in so many countries at once, officials said in a press release.
There are no reported cases in Contra Costa County, according to Will Harper, community and media relations manager of the county health department. As of June 22, but several cases have been confirmed in neighboring Bay Area counties, 40 confirmed cases in California. and with the single-digit cases in New York, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, and Utah earlier this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most cases of monkeypox resolve on their own, although they can be serious, health officials said. The illness often begins with flu-like symptoms before the emergence of a rash and may last for 2 to 4 weeks. A post-exposure vaccination is available through healthcare providers.
Unlike COVID-19, which spreads easily through the air, the risk of monkeypox to the general public is low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors. Having sex with multiple sex partners can increase a person’s risk of becoming infected when monkeypox is spreading in the community, health officials said. Be aware of crowded, indoor spaces where people have close skin-to-skin contact, sex, kissing, and close breathing. The virus can also be spread through shared clothing or bedding.
Many of the cases currently appearing are among higher risk groups, including gay and bisexual men, transgender people, and men who have sex with men.
Bay Area health officials urge the media, government officials, and people in general to avoid stigmatizing a particular group or person for monkeypox, but rather support those at highest risk and keep others from becoming complacent.
"Monkeypox is not common in the Bay Area," Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County health officer. "By being mindful now about how to protect ourselves and each other, we can keep it that way. We are working closely with the state, neighboring counties and our community healthcare providers to keep the public informed about how to stay safe and what to do if they have symptoms or believe they may have been exposed."
There are other contagious illnesses that can cause rash or skin lesions. For example, syphilis and herpes are much more common than monkeypox, can look similar, and should be treated too, health officials said.
How to protect yourself:
Cover exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds
Don’t share bedding or clothing with others when possible
Before having close, physical contact with others, talk to your partners about their health and any recent rashes or sores
Stay aware if traveling to countries where there are outbreaks
How to protect others:
If you have symptoms particularly a rash consistent with monkeypox, or if you have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox:
Stay home if you are feeling sick
Contact a health care provider as soon as possible for an evaluation
Avoid skin-to-skin, or close contact with others, including sexual contact, until a medical evaluation has been completed
Inform sex partners about any symptoms you are experiencing
Cover the rash with clean, dry, loose-fitting clothing
Wear a well-fitted mask
If you are contacted by public health officials, answer their confidential questions to help protect others who may have been exposed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.