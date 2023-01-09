Heavy rain this week may cause flooding, road closures

A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday, Jan. 9, for Contra Costa County as road closures and minor flooding spread across the East Bay.
Widespread rain is expected overnight through Tuesday morning and the rest of the week. A brief lull Monday afternoon will be followed by another round of rain Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Some locations may see brief, heavy downpours during the thunderstorms, which would worsen local flooding concerns.
The county Public Works Department has closed several roads due to flooding, mudslides and other issues. Below is the current status of roads in unincorporated Contra Costa County:
Highland Road is closed between Carneal Road and Manning Road due to flooding. Only local traffic is allowed. Suggested detour: Take Carneal Road to Manning Road eastbound. Take Manning Road to Carneal Road westbound.
The intersection of Arthur Road and Pacheco Boulevard is closed to all traffic due to flooding. Avoid the area.
Morgan Territory Road is closed between 5477-5649 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area.
County officials urge residents to avoid these areas and limit travel during stormy weather, unless necessary, due to localized flooding, downed trees, and hazardous situations. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads while driving, riding or walking, officials said. For road closure updates and other information, follow the department on Twitter @cccpublicworks: https://twitter.com/cccpublicworks.
In anticipation of heavy rain this week, Contra Costa Health and community organizations are expanding capacity at shelters in the county for homeless people and families, as well as increasing outreach to deliver supplies to those who remain outdoors.
Here is a breakdown of the expanded shelter and warming-center capacity this week:
Concord Service Center overnight Warming Center is increasing capacity from six slots to 15 effective immediately.
SHELTER, Inc. is adding capacity for 10 families in Martinez and Pittsburg effective immediately.
Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP) is adding capacity for 20 adults and three families effective immediately.
Trinity Center Winter Program in Walnut Creek is adding capacity for up to 50 adults effective immediately.
Delta Landing in Pittsburg can expand by six beds beginning Jan. 9.
Bay Area Rescue Mission has up to nine beds available for men and up to 14 beds for the Women and Children's Shelter effective immediately.
Contra Costa Health has also temporarily expanded hours and staffing for the CORE homeless outreach program to help facilitate shelter placements and deliver supplies such as tarps, blankets, sleeping bags, gloves and beanies to homeless people who remain outdoors.
Our outreach teams need — in order of importance — sleeping bags, gloves and beanies, tarps and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at 2400 Bisso Lane, Suite D, in Concord.
