Heavy rain this week may cause flooding, road closures

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday, Jan. 9, for Contra Costa County as road closures and minor flooding spread across the East Bay. 

Widespread rain is expected overnight through Tuesday morning and the rest of the week. A brief lull Monday afternoon will be followed by another round of rain Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Some locations may see brief, heavy downpours during the thunderstorms, which would worsen local flooding concerns.

The county Public Works Department has closed several roads due to flooding, mudslides and other issues. Below is the current status of roads in unincorporated Contra Costa County:

