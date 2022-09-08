The Rotary Club of Brentwood is hosting the first Craft Beer Festival on Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Brentwood City Park.

The Craft Beer Festival will be a tasting event with 33 breweries and Cideries that will feature a wide variety of beers. Some well-known vendors will be Altamont, Del Cielo, Hemly, Revision, Morgan Territory, Tapped Apple, Side Gate & Four Legs Brewing (based in Brentwood). A few home breweries will be there, as well.

The Rotary Club will also be selling hot dogs and brats as well, and a few food trucks will be there, including Villas Tacos & Street Steam Bunz.

