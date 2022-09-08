The Rotary Club of Brentwood is hosting the first Craft Beer Festival on Sept. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at Brentwood City Park.
The Craft Beer Festival will be a tasting event with 33 breweries and Cideries that will feature a wide variety of beers. Some well-known vendors will be Altamont, Del Cielo, Hemly, Revision, Morgan Territory, Tapped Apple, Side Gate & Four Legs Brewing (based in Brentwood). A few home breweries will be there, as well.
The Rotary Club will also be selling hot dogs and brats as well, and a few food trucks will be there, including Villas Tacos & Street Steam Bunz.
There will be live music performed by the bands, Funkshui and Dawglips. A section of the park will be available so that you can still join in on the fun. So, bring the whole family to enjoy the free music in the park and some lunch.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door. The ticket price includes unlimited tasting and a souvenir tasting glass. Tickets are available at Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider, Four Legs Brewing & Hop Asylum. Only people 21 years and over will be able to participate.
All proceeds will be split 50/50 between the funding of local high school scholarships and Rotary’s Polio Plus program. An Iron Lung, used in the treatment of polio during the height of the 1940s-1950s epidemic, will be on display.
The Rotary Club of Brentwood has existed since April 1949. Rotary is a global organization that takes on sustainable projects and works to improve the lives of people locally and abroad. To join Rotary, call 888-556-0083. Its Facebook name is The Rotary Club of Brentwood or on Instagram at BrentwoodRotaryClub.
