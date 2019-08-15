The Brentwood Library is in need of volunteers interested in tutoring kids in math, English, history and science through May 2020.
Volunteers will be tutoring kids K-12 after school beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20, and should be strong in academics, enjoy working with kids and be dependable. Knowledge of Spanish is helpful but not required. Volunteers age 18 and older will need to be fingerprinted.
The library is also looking for another program coordinator who can assist with volunteer scheduling and program updates when the lead coordinator is out.
This is very rewarding work that directly benefits children in the community. If you are interested in becoming a tutor, contact the Brentwood Library at 925-516-5290.
For more information, contact Library Assistant Leah Martin at lmartin@ccclib.org or 925-516-5297.
