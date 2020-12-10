The Heritage High community has been rocked by a pair of recent auto accidents that killed one former student and left another in a coma.
Caesar Borela, a former wrestler and 2019 graduate, died after he collided with an oncoming truck when crossing over solid double yellow lines on Vasco Road, south of Walnut Boulevard, at about 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release. He was 19.
The CHP reported that the accident investigation remains underway.
A family friend confirmed Borela was on his way to his job at Amazon.
Borela’s family did not respond to requests for comment.
As the community mourns Borela’s death, it clings to hope for the recovery of Lyndsey Burrow, a 2020 Patriots grad, who remains in a medically induced coma in UAMS Medical Center in Arkansas more than four weeks after she collided with an 18-wheel delivery truck that allegedly turned left into her vehicle’s path in Searcy, Arkansas. Searcy is the home of Harding University, where she’s enrolled and was set to play for the school’s softball team, said Burrow family friend Mike Maglalang.
“It’s been kind of a brutal stretch, especially with all of our alums,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “There have been a lot of unfortunate incidents.”
Borela was known around the local high school sports scene as a talented wrestler who, despite only taking up the sport as a freshman, accomplished many of his goals, including capturing a Bay Valley Athletic League title; placing in state freestyle and Greco tournaments; and qualifying for the North Coast Section tournament.
It was his personal traits, however, that blazed a trail into the hearts of many, friends said this week.
The charismatic, lighthearted jokester was never short on smiles, and he had a knack for spreading cheer, said teammate Elijah Sanchez.
“He was always smiling whenever he was in the (wrestling) room,” Sanchez said. “Even if he was cutting weight, he would bring the mood up and make us happy to be there.”
Fellow teammate Jacob Alves agreed.
Alves recalled Borela’s countless trips to his home, where he lovingly referred to Alves’s parents as “mom” and “pops.”
“He was just a lovable guy, like a brother,” Alves said.
Borela’s ever-present joy, spotted quickly by those in the wrestling world, may have been a by-product of his frequent success on the mat.
Teammates recalled him seeming to win every junior varsity tournament his second year and then continuing to succeed when he hopped up to the varsity squad midway through his sophomore year.
“When he came up to varsity, he was still wrecking it and winning tournaments,” Sanchez remembered.
Smith said Borela’s weight-room dedication frequently gave him a strength advantage in his matches and fondly remembers receiving a “sweaty wrestling hug” from Borela moments after he captured the 170-pound league title in 2019.
“When he won, he saw I was there, so he kind of bounded over to where I was and gave me a big sweaty wrestler hug and thanked me for being there for him,” Smith said. “That was emblematic of who he was — just a good-natured, charismatic personality no matter what.”
Sanchez confirmed Borela received college wrestling offers in high school but turned them down. He also spent a short time with the Sacramento City Community College wrestling team after graduating, but quit due to the long commute from East County.
“He excelled (in wrestling) way faster than I thought he ever would,” Sanchez said. “It was natural for him.”
As the community’s thoughts and prayers go out to Borela’s family, they also surround Burrow and her loved ones.
Burrow’s family declined an interview request, but a family statement provided by Maglalang said she suffered severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen to the left side of her brain. She also suffered a lacerated colon and broken jaw and pelvis in the incident.
“It may be a minimum of six months before we see improvement,” Cheryl, Lyndsey’s mom, said in the statement. “Doctors continue to say she is young and to allow time for the brain to heal. God has made her and will rebuild her. Thank you for the love and support through this very difficult time.”
Burrow, who had earned a softball scholarship to Harding University, was a star for the Patriots during high school, hitting .455 with 25 hits, four RBI and 19 runs scored in 42 games played over her sophomore and junior seasons, according to Maxpreps.com. Her senior campaign was cut short by the pandemic-induced stoppage of play.
She had moved into the university dorms and was working out with the Bisons prior to the incident, Maglalang said.
“She’s a fighter,” Maglalang said. “I just want her to recover.”
Burrow’s parents were expecting to move to Searcy, Arkansas, prior to the accident, and now they are juggling those plans with spending as much time as possible at Burrow’s bedside, Maglalang said.
COVID restrictions allow only one parent visit at a time, Maglalang added.
“Her health is the number-one concern that we have right now,” Maglalang said. “We just want to get her healthy; we just want her to wake up and have a good quality of life and have her cognitive abilities return. But again, it’s an unknown. We just have no idea what is going to happen.”
Separate GoFundMe pages have been set up to pay for Borela’s memorial and Burrow’s ongoing medical costs.
To donate to Borela’s fund, visit https://bit.ly/36ZGAFa.
Burrow’s fundraising page is at https://bit.ly/3gsyCHU.
