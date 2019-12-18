Heritage High School recently welcomed a new student resource officer (SRO) to campus while seeing off longtime Officer Mitch Brouillette.
Recently promoted to sergeant, Brouillette served as the previous SRO for Heritage before his promotion, effective Dec. 1. During his time at the school, he formed a close relationship with the community there and was even featured in a viral “DUDE. Be Nice” video, which surprised him with a message of gratitude from the students. Since first airing, it has amassed more than 14 million views.
“It is bittersweet – gut-wrenching, for sure,” Brouillette said of the change. “It is super hard leaving that school.”
Officer Jason Fish will now step into his shoes and looks forward to the opportunity to work with the students. Fish grew up in Antioch and graduated from Antioch High School. He spent five years in the U.S. Army before obtaining a degree from California State University East Bay and launching his law-enforcement career as a deputy for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016, he joined the Brentwood Police Department where he was working in patrol.
“One of the things I am looking forward to in this position is getting to make a positive impression on the students,” Fish said. “Many of these students have not had any interactions with police and base their opinions about police on what they see on the news or social media. I enjoy being able to show them the person behind the badge and hopefully change their feelings toward law enforcement.”
Fish went on to say his position at the school expands beyond the preconceived notion of an officer stationed simply to break up fights or catch kids smoking in the bathroom.
“It’s about counseling the students, walking them through their decisions in order to help them make better choices in the future,” he said. “A lot of these students are looking for someone who is willing to listen to them and hear what they are going through.”
On saying goodbye to Brouillette, Heritage Principal Carrie Wells said he has been an integral part of the positive climate at her school.
“He will be greatly missed; however, we are excited that he has been promoted to sergeant and will continue to serve the City of Brentwood Police Department in a different capacity,” said Wells. “I am confident that Officer Jason Fish will be a positive addition to the Heritage campus and that through collaborative efforts we will continue to foster the positive relationship between the Liberty Union High School District and Brentwood Police Department.”
“During this holiday season, I would just like to remind parents that the most important gift they can give to their children is their time,” Fish said.
