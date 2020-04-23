HHS cap & gown
Tony Kukulich 2020

Senior Angelica Hernandez Rosito arrives as Heritage High School staff distributes caps and gowns to seniors Wednesday, April 22. Principal Carrie Wells said that more than 450 students were slated to pick up their graduation gowns, though the form graduation will take is still undecided due to the current statewide stay-at-home orders

[Photos] Heritage High School distributes cap and gowns to seniors

