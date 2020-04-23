As the number of COVID-19 infections in Contra Costa County started to climb, health care workers faced a growing shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), and a group of high school students with high-tech skills decided they were going to do something about it.
Sophomore Aaron Wong and other members of the Heritage High School robotics club — including Jeremy Villanueva, Spencer Wallace, Chaya Sandhu and Gabe Maddock — heard about the PPE shortage in area hospitals, and they set out to determine if the skills they’d developed creating robots for competitions could be applied to the PPE problem. In short order, they had an answer.
“Jeremy and I were discussing how we can contribute to ending this pandemic earlier, and we decided that our 3-D printing skills were the best way to help,” Aaron said. “We spent a few days online researching to see what we could do. We came up with face shields as our best way to assist.”
Jeremy found a design on the National Institutes of Health website and Aaron spent a day tweaking the production parameters on his 3-D printer to minimize production time. With a design perfected, he shared it with other members of the club and production got underway.
“I didn’t even know these kids were even considering this or thinking about this,” said Robert Pardi, technology teacher and advisor for the robotics club. “They emailed me and said ‘Hey, this is kind of what we’re doing.’ This was an idea that they developed on their own.”
The team produced an initial run of 25 units and donated them to Kaiser Permanente Antioch. A few days later, another 25 went to the John Muir Health Urgent Care Center in Brentwood. A second donation has already been made to Kaiser and another donation is planned for John Muir this week. Reaction to the donations was as swift as it was positive.
“We got a lot of feedback from the community,” said Chaya, who recently purchased her own 3-D printer specifically to contribute to this effort. “Immediately after we did the first delivery, we posted pictures through social media. We started a GoFundMe page, which was able to raise $1,000 in under 48 hours from a lot of teachers at our high school and community members.”
The students absorbed the cost of the first production run, but money raised through the GoFundMe effort will help keep the printers going. That is good news for health care workers.
“Face shields are like a salad bar sneeze guard,” said Rich Hays, a respiratory therapist at Kaiser who helped distribute the shields directly to staff members. “They prevent us from getting coughed at or sneezed at. They prevent droplets from hitting us. These (shields) are easier to clean than the ones the hospital has been buying. They’re perfect. These guys are really helping us.”
The staff at John Muir expressed similar sentiments about the face shield donations.
“We greatly appreciate the ingenuity and thoughtfulness of the Heritage High School robotics team,” said Ben Drew, director of corporate communications at John Muir Health. “The face shields will be put to good use. We thank them for their donation and support as we work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Looking forward, the group plans to continue producing shields. They are searching for other donation recipients. Aaron said they’re considering donating to paramedics because they have received fewer donations from the public than hospital workers. Once the pandemic has passed, they hope to share what they learned with other robotics clubs.
“In these uncertain times, it is an especially proud and inspiring moment for educators to see our students take their knowledge and resources and put them toward such a worthy cause,” said Carrie Wells, Heritage High School principal. “I am continually amazed that given the shelter-in-place mandates and our new distance learning model, that these students are using their time constructively to positively impact the lives of others.”
For more information, visit www.printforlives.org. To make a donation you can visit the team’s GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/thepress_printforlives.
