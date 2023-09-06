Heritage High senior can fly before he can vote, drink

Logan Yeom stands amongst his Air Force JROTC classmates after earning his pilot's license earlier this year. 

High school students normally get their learner’s permit, or even their driver’s license, when they reach age 16-18. It’s seen as the next big step to adulthood, a right of passage, so to speak.

And then there’s 17-year-old Heritage senior Logan Yeom, who went several knots further and not only got his driver’s license, but took to the skies to get his pilot’s license. It's a goal he’s worked at since he was 15, the seed of which was placed in his mind when he was 16.

“I’ve always been fascinated by airplanes like when I was younger,” Yeom said. “The fact that we are not able to fly naturally, but we can just go up in the sky… it’s that curiosity. Then through the Patriot Jet Team Foundation (PJTF), that introduction to aviation corps kind of sparked that back up again.”  

