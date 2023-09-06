Heritage High senior can fly before he can vote, drink

High school students normally get their learner’s permit, or even their driver’s license, when they reach age 16-18. It’s seen as the next big step to adulthood, a right of passage, so to speak.
And then there’s 17-year-old Heritage senior Logan Yeom, who went several knots further and not only got his driver’s license, but took to the skies to get his pilot’s license. It's a goal he’s worked at since he was 15, the seed of which was placed in his mind when he was 16.
“I’ve always been fascinated by airplanes like when I was younger,” Yeom said. “The fact that we are not able to fly naturally, but we can just go up in the sky… it’s that curiosity. Then through the Patriot Jet Team Foundation (PJTF), that introduction to aviation corps kind of sparked that back up again.”
Yeom found his way into aviation as a career through his Spanish teacher, whose son was in JROTC and affiliated with the foundation.
“Through JROTC, they introduced me to the Patriot Jet Team Foundation and their introduction to the aviation program.,” Yeom explained.
Yeom’s path to getting his license involved him taking classes at Byron airport once a week, which he says continued to build his interest in aviation. After the class ended, he was offered scholarships for ground school – the first step in flight training where aspiring pilots study aviation-related topics such as aerodynamics, airport rules, aircraft instruments, and other theoretical flight topics.
After completing ground school, he earned another scholarship to get in the sky and take his first solo lesson. All of the opportunities were given to Yeom by the Patriot Team foundation.
“They reignited that spark in aviation,” he said. “Really, through their introduction course, they really introduced me to all the options I had no idea about and any of the possibilities of flying at all and then going through their instruction aviation course that really opened my eyes to the whole world of aviation.”
Logan’s father, James, added that while the PJTF opened all of these doors and opportunities for him, Logan was the one who sought them out.
“He just was a complete self-starter in that regard, and really showed us that he was very determined and passionate about pursuing this,” James Yeom said. “He went and got the initial scholarship to do the ground school. Then we just assumed we’re going have to start paying for the rest of the lessons to get his license, and he dug a little deeper and found another scholarship that had to come through the entire program to get his license all on his own.”
According to Yeom’s father, the average cost of flight school would have been $17,000-$18,000. Yeom’s parents said they paid barely a fraction of that due to the scholarships.
With the license in hand, Yeom said his overall goal is to be a captain for either United or Delta Airlines.
“I think they’re more fitting toward my goals of being able to travel the world and really just see what’s out there and experience different cultures,” Yeom said. “That would be a big part of my dream.”
