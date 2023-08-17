High school students intern with Glazer

Freedom High School senior Tamara Afonso used to never see herself working in politics before this summer. On her first day of her internship with state Sen. Steve Glazer’s office, she wore a red sweater and black sweatpants.
The first thing she learned on the internship was to dress professionally. She sort of learned it the hard way.
“I didn’t know I had to dress professionally,” she said, now laughing back on it, “because it was my first day and I was going to wear something like a regular outfit. And it was the first day I met the senator. I met the staff and the senator the same day.”
“I knew politicians always dressed in suits and professional wear, but I didn’t know that the people behind the scenes have to dress in a way that’s presentable in a way like office-level settings.”
Afonso added that she had to go into her mom’s closet to get more professional clothes for the internship.
“It was making me feel more like bringing me out of the high-school-like level mentality and more like college, dressing and being mature like adults,” she said.
Afonso, along with Heritage senior Alison Chu, were just two of four high school students picked, along with four college students and one post-graduate, who interned with the senator over the summer.
Leading into the internship, Chu worked with a youth advocacy group called Generation UP that focuses on educational reform. She says that along with her work with Generation UP, the internship really got her invested in politics.
“It wasn’t until around the start of this year that I got a little bit more involved in legislation,” Chu said. “I really learned a lot of the inner workings of a legislative office. I am really inspired to possibly pursue a career in the field in the future.”
Afonso, also the vice president of the National Honors Society, was looking for an internship last summer and was interested in political science. She decided to apply at the last minute for an internship with Glazer. “My AP Language teacher posted something related to what I was interested in,” Afonso said. “I really couldn’t find much so I was just looking for local stuff to volunteer, which I did over the summer on top of the internship. And I was looking through the flier and I was like ‘Oh, I can do this.’
“I was so excited because I put a lot of emotion in my cover letter saying I was very interested in it.”
Afonso said her interest in politics came from her passion of helping people, especially helping marginalized groups within her community during the pandemic.
“My older sister said, ‘You already have something that you’re passionate about,” Afonso explained. “Then I was researching majors in politics because I still don’t know what career I want. This was a very good opportunity.”
During the internship, Afonso and Chu went on several field trips to different sites, met with local nonprofits and businesses, learned about the inner workings of a legislative office and even took a trip to Sacramento to visit the state Senate to see the senators voting on bills.
“It was one of my favorite experiences,” Afonso said. One of the bills that they saw come through the Senate was regarding changing the California Constitution to change the definition of marriage from being between a man and a woman to include all genders.
“It was a lot. It made a few senators cry,” Afonso said of watching that unfold.
In the office, they handled comments and calls from constituents while writing some constituent letters as well.
“It was very insightful,” Afonso said. “I always thought that (politicians) just vote on what their opinions are and they don’t really listen to the people. But (the internship) changed my mind completely.”
“The internship really got me invested in politics and helped me see that political science is something I want to major in and pursue as an actual career,” Chu said. “It gave me very real hands-on work with legislation and helped me see what actually entails in a political job, so it definitely sealed the deal.”
