After being delayed for one week, work on the planned installment of the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge will commence over this weekend, resulting in temporary closures of Highway 4 (SR-4) one direction at a time during select hours from Friday, March 31st through Thursday, April 6th. The construction and ensuing closure was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed due to concerns with wind and weather.
“The bridge will connect the two sides of the Mokelumne Trail providing safe travels to recreational and commuting pedestrians and bicyclists across Highway 4,” said CCTA Director of Construction Ivan Ramirez. “Eventually, it will connect to the East County Intermodal Center, which is in the planning stage.”
Weather permitting, the schedule for the temporary closure to State Route 4 is as follows:
Friday, March 31st: Eastbound State Route 4 closure from midnight Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday, April 1st: No closure planned.
Sunday, April 2nd: Westbound State Route 4 closure on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Sunday, April 2nd: Westbound State Route 4 closure on Sunday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.
Monday, April 3rd: Eastbound State Route 4 closure on Monday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday, April 4th: Eastbound or westbound State Route 4 closure on Tuesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, if needed to complete any remaining work.
Wednesday, April 5th: Eastbound or westbound State Route 4 closure on Wednesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday, April 6th, if needed to complete any remaining work.
"The highway closure is necessary to ensure the safety of both the traveling public and construction crews as the contractor will be performing work to place and secure the bridge span over State Route 4 for the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing project," said Brentwood Engineering Manager Allen Baquilar. “The detour will involve utilizing the Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road highway exits and Shady Willow Lane. Fortunately, the closures will be in effect outside of normal commuting hours; 11:00 p.m. or midnight till 4:00 a.m. or 6:00 a.m., and would affect one-direction at a time.”
According to the City of Brentwood Traffic Alerts website, the detour route for westbound State Route 4 traffic will exit SR-4 at Sand Creek Road, turn right and head eastbound to Shady Willow Lane, where commuters will turn left and head northbound to Lone Tree Way. From there, commuters will proceed westbound on Lone Tree to the westbound SR-4 on-ramp. Conversely, eastbound State Route 4 traffic will be detoured at the Lone Tree Way exit, proceed eastbound on Lone Tree to Shady Willow Lane, turn right and head southbound on Shady Willow back to Sand Creek Road, where commuters will turn right and head westbound back to the eastbound SR-4 on-ramp. According to Baquilar, signs will be placed along the routes to guide motorists through the detour.
"Any roadway closure, even if anticipated, could have an impact and affect traffic in our area," said Brentwood Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Chris Peart. "Motorists should take these considerations into account when determining their route and plan accordingly. That being said, the closures primarily occurring at late nighttime hours and re-opening early morning will help alleviate delays."
According to the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA), non-emergency road closures are typically scheduled for the overnight hours and/or weekends when it is feasible to minimize disruption to the traveling public, due to the fact that there are typically less drivers on the road during the late evening and early morning hours. For construction work that needs to take place over a highway, it is common for a section of the roadway to temporarily close to ensure the safety of drivers and construction team, while also allowing construction equipment and workers unimpeded access to the roadway. This allows completion of the work to be expedited due to the fact that work may continue uninterrupted by traffic for several hours at a stretch. Furthermore, roadway closures are subject to Caltrans’ approval and often have specific time allowances and limits depending on the type of work required.
“The freeway will only be closed during the late night and early morning hours and will be fully open during commute hours to minimize the traffic impacts,” said Ramirez. “Since the closures will be happening in the middle of the night, we do not anticipate significant backups on State Route 4. However, there will be some additional traffic on surface streets between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road near the freeway. We are confident that the detours developed around the site will work fine.”
During the closure of State Route 4 and resulting detours, commuters are advised to plan for an additional five minutes added to their normal commute through this corridor depending on their travel direction. Additionally, commuters are advised to follow the detour signs to maximize efficiency around the closures.
“Having a pre-planned route, with contingencies in mind with anticipated closed roadways, is always a great first step,” said Peart. “One way to pre-plan would be to check for updates on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority website, and understand traffic may be increased in certain areas and to compensate for potential delays by leaving early.”
“Roadway safety and development is a top priority in our city,” said Peart. “The Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing project will help provide safe access to cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel. We appreciate everyone’s help in making our roads safe, efficient, and manageable during this project.”
