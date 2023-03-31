Construction to close part of Highway 4: 5-day move to build Mokelumne Trail overcrossing

After being delayed for one week, work on the planned installment of the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian bridge will commence over this weekend, resulting in temporary closures of Highway 4 (SR-4) one direction at a time during select hours from Friday, March 31st through Thursday, April 6th. The construction and ensuing closure was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed due to concerns with wind and weather.

 “The bridge will connect the two sides of the Mokelumne Trail providing safe travels to recreational and commuting pedestrians and bicyclists across Highway 4,” said CCTA Director of Construction Ivan Ramirez. “Eventually, it will connect to the East County Intermodal Center, which is in the planning stage.”

  • Weather permitting, the schedule for the temporary closure to State Route 4 is as follows:

  • Friday, March 31st:  Eastbound State Route 4 closure from midnight Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

  •  Saturday, April 1st:  No closure planned.

  •  Sunday, April 2nd:  Westbound State Route 4 closure on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

  •  Sunday, April 2nd:  Westbound State Route 4 closure on Sunday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.

  •  Monday, April 3rd:  Eastbound State Route 4 closure on Monday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

  •  Tuesday, April 4th:  Eastbound or westbound State Route 4 closure on Tuesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, if needed to complete any remaining work.

  •  Wednesday, April 5th:  Eastbound or westbound State Route 4 closure on Wednesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday, April 6th, if needed to complete any remaining work.

