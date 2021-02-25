Brentwood leaders have put the brakes on a long-awaited Highway 4 sound study until pre-pandemic traffic flows return to generate accurate results.
The city council had unanimously directed staff to explore conducting the study in late 2019, following a flood of traffic-noise complaints from residents. But the endeavor didn’t get up to speed before March 2020 stay-at-home orders halted traffic levels.
“While the work on the scope of the work began, the study did not proceed before the pandemic descended on us,” said Assistant City Manager Terrence Grindall. “The stay-at-home orders reduced traffic levels to the point where conducting the study would not have provided us valuable information.”
Residents in Siena Village, Trilogy, the Summersets, Pheasant Run Estates, Tuscany and Diablo Estates, among other areas, have long complained that the highway noise diminishes their quality of life, including their sleep.
“I can hear the highway from my backyard, and I am quite a distance from the freeway,” said Brentwood resident Rod Flohr.
Although the city is not responsible for noise from the state highway, the study is expected to shed light on the extent of the issue, compared to acceptable city general plan noise standards.
The general plan stipulates that Highway 4 noise is considered significant if it exceeds 60 decibels, with additional considerations for nighttime hours.
“This is something that we need to get done,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey. “It’s something that is a year in the making.”
Outside city agencies completed a State Route 4 Bypass project environmental impact report in 1994, with addenda completed for subsequent portions of the project in 2011 and 2014.
The sound study information in those reports, however, raises questions, Rarey said.
“When they did the (2011) update, they said they felt no noise mitigation was needed, other than for homes that were not there to have sound walls put in, which the city has asked to have done,” Rarey said. “The other thing that was hard to determine based on the documents is that in 2014 there was supposed to be another sound study, but without looking at the addendum for that sound study, which I can’t find anywhere, it’s hard to tell whether they just took those numbers from before and extrapolated them to what it might be.”
Residents, who began publicly complaining about the noise more than a year ago, expressed similar sentiments.
Sukumar Dash, a Siena Village subdivision resident, said his family’s issues appeared immediately after a portion of the Balfour Road interchange project opened in July 2018.
He said the constant noise precludes his family from getting a full night’s sleep; causes health problems; shakes their residence; sours outdoor neighborhood gatherings; and leaves them stressed and irritated.
“There was never a noise study done in this corridor,” he said. “The first one was done in 2006, when the community was not built and that does not address the issue. The second study was done in 2014, when the bypass authority met, prior to the highway being built. That sound study was done in Summerset, not the Trilogy or Siena area.”
Grindall said that whenever the sound study results materialize, the city will share them with the California Department of Transportation, which manages the state’s highway system.
It’s unknown, however, what remedies can or will result.
“There are a lot of people who live near highways and have noise complaints,” Grindall said. “Caltrans does address them eventually.”
The city has put out a request for the sound study work to be completed and has sent it to qualified noise consulting firms.
The cost of the work will be determined once those companies respond.
To read the city’s complete request for work, visit https://bit.ly/3bzHCsK.
