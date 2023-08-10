Historic spot to give way to development

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten

The last vestige of a historic Dust Bowl-era agriculture site in Brentwood will be demolished to make way for new development.

The sole, rundown market on Davis Camp will be demolished soon as the city prepares to clear the last standing ground symbol of the Dust Bowl migration to be sold for development.

Historians and residents, however, say they hope the city will create a commemorative sign to honor the site’s rich historical background.

They also hope there could be a dedicated space on the Davis Camp site that provides pictures and information on the list of other camps and packing sheds that were around to honor the legacy of the migration period.

