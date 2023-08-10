Historic spot to give way to development

The sole, rundown market on Davis Camp will be demolished soon as the city prepares to clear the last standing ground symbol of the Dust Bowl migration to be sold for development.
Historians and residents, however, say they hope the city will create a commemorative sign to honor the site’s rich historical background.
They also hope there could be a dedicated space on the Davis Camp site that provides pictures and information on the list of other camps and packing sheds that were around to honor the legacy of the migration period.
There were eight other camps, apart from Davis Camp, and 16 packing sheds in Brentwood back in the 1930s, according to the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
The camps were B.G. Camp, Marsh Ranch Camp, Fisher Camp, Hubbard Camp, Carin Camp, Butler Camp, Periller Camp, and Oakley Camp.
Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden said the matter will be discussed further on Sept 26 following the direction of the City Council to come back with a detailed plan and ideas to have a commemorative plaque or monument sign on site.
For now, Ogden said a former market on site will be demolished later this year, which will lead to the widening of Brentwood Boulevard.
“The sale could be out for offers this fall. The property is not zoned for a park but rather for housing or commercial. So based on new state laws, the site cannot be zoned down from housing to a park, although a park could be incorporated into the eventual housing site,” said Ogden in an email.
The details of the offer price or exact date of the sale and demolition are yet to be determined, said Ogden, adding that there has not been interest from developers.
“We’ll have more details in September,” he said.
Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer had proposed during the City Council’s last meeting in June to have a commemorative plaque on site.
Meyer, who has a keen interest in agricultural history, said she wants to help preserve the history and legacy of Brentwood.
“I would advocate for more than a plaque if I could, like a little grassy area with some kind of markers, a bench, something where people can go and learn…like a QR code that links to the history (of Brentwood),” said Meyer.
Ideally, Meyer said she would love for the site to be turned into a park, but that would not be feasible because the site has been zoned for housing.
“This is one of those cases where the residents of Brentwood would love a little park and some broader recognition than just a piece of stone with a plaque on it. And I’m going to advocate for whatever I can get, but we’ll see,” she added.
Davis Camp was situated along Marsh Creek, on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Sunset Road. Brentwood Boulevard served as Highway 4 before the Highway 4 bypass construction, and the paths of it and Sunset Road have been moved in the years since the camp got its start.
In the late 1920s, O.R. Davis, known as “Cal” to his friends, came to California from Oklahoma to escape starvation and the Great Depression with his wife Ruth to find work in the fruit fields.
When Davis arrived, the area, which is now the corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Sunset Road, was used as a dump but he cut a deal with Contra Costa County to take over the property in exchange for cleaning the area.
Davis created temporary shelters using materials from the dump site and urged his relatives in Oklahoma to join him in California where they could make a living picking fruit.
According to a story in The Press in 2009, many people came and went with the changing of the season, but many made Davis Camp their permanent residence in California.
By 1934, some 1,000 people stayed at Davis Camp. As the population grew on camp, Davis built a shed to store food and supplies for the families to share, and eventually, the shed became the Davis Log Cabin Grocery.
Brentwood resident Sharon Ellingson’s family had also arrived from Oklahoma in 1942 and lived in canvas tents at Davis Camp.
Ellingson’s family lived on the camp for about one year before getting their own house, but she has fond memories of stories told by her grandmother, Frankie Wilson.
“I remember my grandmother telling me that no one went hungry,” Ellingson said. “You know they were very hungry in Oklahoma because of the Depression and the Dust Bowl.
“When the farmers would bring the people (living on the camp) back from working in the fields, the farmers would always give crates of food and fruit vegetables to the people that had worked all day.
“They would bring home crates of corn and vegetables and fruits and would share them with everybody (on camp).
“Everybody had plenty of food and you could always make a stew or have watermelon or corn or apricot soup peaches,” said Ellingson, who is also the oral historian at the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
While growing up, Ellingson also used to go out to the farms with her grandmother and mother to cut and dry apricots during the season.
She said although her family had moved to a house, they had still worked on the ranches and farms.
“I remember my mother taking my sister and me out with her while my grandmother and she worked, and we would just run around the fields and play.
“There was no daycare then, so people brought their children out to the fields to work,” she added.
Ellingson said Davis Camp was a starting point for many who migrated from the Midwest as it allowed them to work on the farms before getting permanent jobs or building their businesses.
Many packing sheds employed those who lived at Davis Camp and other camps in the area. There were also packing sheds close to the railroad track that served as a location to pack the fruits and vegetables picked before being shipped out all over the country.
Ellingson said she had interviewed many people who have memories of living on the camp and is compiling it and eventually being published on the historical society’s website.
Mary Casey Black, president of the East Contra Costa Historical Society, said she hopes the city will provide a designated space to honor the legacy of the farming camps that housed those who migrated to the area in the 1930s and 1940s.
Black said these camps helped to bring growth and transportation and agriculture development to the area.
“It brought a lot of people who stayed and made it their (homes), causing a population boom that solidified (the formation of the city of) Brentwood…so it had a lasting impact,” she said.
