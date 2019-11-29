Brentwood Auto Parts, Operation Creekside and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10789 are preparing for their seventh annual Holiday Pack for the Troops.
The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St. in Brentwood. People of all ages are invited to come volunteer and help pack donation items to send to troops and K-9 units overseas for the holidays. In 2018, the community packed more than 350 boxes.
“We have been sending care packs for about 10 years now,” said Ed McClelland, founder of Operation Creekside. “It’s important, because our military has been protecting the freedom we enjoy daily since day one. The community’s involvement shows how much we care.”
Donations for boxes are also needed. Some suggested items include: nuts (peanuts, almonds, pistachios); granola bars, fruit bars and energy bars; powdered mix drinks; fruit snacks; beef jerky and slim jims; gum; sunflower seeds; dried fruit; baby wipes; socks, T-shirts and gloves; hand warmers; non-perishable dog treats; and handwritten “thank you” notes.
“It’s good to give back to the troops and to think of them during a time when they’re not with their families,” said Melissa Myers, manager at Brentwood Auto Parts. “It’s a small gesture.”
Items can be dropped off at Brentwood Auto Parts, 7881 Brentwood Blvd., or community members may call to have them picked up. Monetary donations for shipping costs are also being accepted — it costs $18.75 to ship one package. Check donations can be made out to Operation Creekside (EIN #27-4120860).
For more information or assistance with donations, call Brentwood Auto Parts at 925-634-3952 and ask for Linda, Beth or Melissa, or email naparick@sbcglobal.net.
