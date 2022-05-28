A fire reportedly started after a propane tank exploded damaged a home and multiple neighboring yards on the 4000 block of Claret Court in Oakley tonight, May 28.
“The fire originated from a barbecue that quickly spread to a shed, as well as to the trees behind the property,” said Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “It did impact four different occupancies that were in the immediate area.”
The main structure was impacted and, while not a total loss, suffered an estimated $100,000 in damages. It won’t be inhabitable until repairs are completed, officials said.
Crews from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Contra Costa Fire Protection District were able to keep the damage to additional residences to their exteriors only, Aubert said.
All residents were able to evacuate safely. One person having difficulty breathing was transported to a local hospital.
The crews took about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control and stayed on the scene for an additional two hours.
