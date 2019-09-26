Freedom High School homecoming king and queen, Trevor Fleming and Alexus Slaney, were recognized during halftime of the football team’s game against San Ramon Valley at their home field in Oakley, Friday, Sept. 20. They were defeated 49-18. Next, the Falcons will take on Liberty in the Bell Game, Friday, Sept. 27.
