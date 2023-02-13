Homeless camp fire shuts down Highway 4 off Lone Tree Way

ANTIOCH - Officials are investigating the cause of a homeless camp fire that shut down the Highway 4 East offramp at Lone Tree Way late Monday morning. No one was reported injured in the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the blaze behind the docking area in the back of the Lowes Home Improvement store at 5503 Lone Tree Way at 9:56 a.m., according to ConFire. The fire was reported by a police officer who said that it was “larger than a vehicle.” Although the blaze didn’t reach the streets of the Lone Tree Way off-ramp on Highway 4 East, it was closed for safety reasons for about an hour while firefighters controlled the fire. 

Multiple propane tanks lit up the two homeless camps. However, none of the tanks were affected by the fire. 

