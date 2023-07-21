Homeless man hit by train in Antioch loses arm but survives

A homeless man in Antioch lost his arm Friday morning after he was hit by an Amtrak train heading toward the Antioch station.
ConFire responded to a call around 9:48 a.m. Friday regarding a man hit by a train near the intersection of W. Second St. and E St.
According to both ConFire and witnesses at the scene, a 29-year-old homeless Black man, whom officials did not identify, was sitting on the train tracks when he was hit by the train. When ConFire arrived, they saw the man sitting up and alert with an amputated left arm.
He was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center for treatment where he’s expected to recover.
The Amtrak train was held just shy of the Antioch station for nearly an hour while ConFire treated and eventually airlifted the victim and Antioch police, along with Amtrak Police, investigated the incident.
Residents who live close to the tracks in Antioch say that people from the homeless encampments there cross the tracks all the time.
Alfonzo Edwards, who helps take care of the homeless throughout Contra Costa County as a member of the National Alliance on Mental Health, was one of those who saw the aftermath of Friday’s incident.
“There’s an unsheltered encampment on the other side of the tracks,” he said. “They tend to cross the tracks, but I’m trying to get them not to do so.”
