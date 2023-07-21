Homeless man hit by train in Antioch loses arm but survives

A homeless man in Antioch lost his arm Friday morning after he was hit by an Amtrak train heading toward the Antioch station.

ConFire responded to a call around 9:48 a.m. Friday regarding a man hit by a train near the intersection of W. Second St. and E St. 

According to both ConFire and witnesses at the scene, a 29-year-old homeless Black man, whom officials did not identify, was sitting on the train tracks when he was hit by the train. When ConFire arrived, they saw the man sitting up and alert with an amputated left arm.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.