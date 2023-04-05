BRENTWOOD – A pedestrian that was killed on a Highway 4 on-ramp back on March 30 has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.
Brian Posch, a 50-year-old homeless person, was hit and killed in the early hours of the morning after he was hit by a red Toyota Camry on the on-ramp of Highway 4 East at Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Adam Lane.
CHP said that Posch was walking in the roadway when the crash happened. Posch was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Camry was uninjured, nor were they arrested.
