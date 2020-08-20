The Contra Costa County’s Homeless Continuum of Care (CoC) recently released its annual Point In Time (PIT) report, which showed East County ranking the highest in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
In the report released Aug. 6, the PIT for the whole of Contra Costa indicated 2,277 people were homeless on the day the study was conducted, Jan. 22. Of those people, 1,570 were sleeping outside, 707 were housed in shelters, 2,123 were adults and 154 were children.
Overall, East County showed the highest number of unsheltered individuals (525), followed by Central County with 514 and West County with 513. On a city level, each of the three portions of the county glowed on the report’s heat map reflecting the highest concentrations of those without homes in Richmond (280), Antioch (238) and Concord (160). In East County, after Antioch, Pittsburgh had 102, Brentwood 80, Oakley 50, and Discovery Bay had 2.
The process to complete the annual PIT relies on the help of more than 150 volunteers and staff. It captures a one-day snapshot to highlight those experiencing homelessness in the county. The data collected aids in the planning and decision-making process with regard to allocating resources.
While East County ranks the highest in terms of homeless populations, the metrics indicated a 4% drop in those experiencing homelessness when compared to last year.
Will Harper, Contra Costa Health Services communications and media relations, noted that, due to the date the PIT was conducted, the information reflects pre-COVID-19 numbers.
“We’ll be doing another PIT count when we normally do it — in the early part of the year (2021),” he said. “At least that’s the plan for now. Things are always changing with COVID.”
What that count of people sleeping on the streets or in shelters would look like today is tough to call — on one hand, the shelter-in-place-induced unemployment rate put pressure on many who were already living on the brink of homelessness. But on the other, the pandemic saw state measures launched to clear shelters and place homeless people in hotels for health safety purposes.
In late June, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Pittsburg. He then launched Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect homeless people. Newsom signed the budget, which backs Homekey with $1.3 billion in newly available and eligible funding. Homekey will partner with local counties to secure housing such as hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, tiny homes and more in order to serve those experiencing homelessness.
“We’ve long dreamed about scooping up thousands of motel rooms and converting them into housing for our homeless neighbors,” Newsom said. “The terrible pandemic we’re facing has given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy all these vacant properties, and we’re using federal stimulus money to do it. Hand in hand with our county partners, we are on the precipice of the most meaningful expansion of homeless housing in decades.”
The CoC Council meets the first Thursday of each month. The council was set to review COVID-19 and the impacts to systems such as emergency shelters, permanent housing programs, along with funding, policies and next steps. To review the complete agenda, visit http://bit.ly/thepressnet_COCagenda. To find the schedule for upcoming meetings, visit http://bit.ly/thepressnet_COCmeetings.
