Homes in Brentwood, Discovery Bay raided as part of 20-house illegal marijuana bust

A state investigation into illegal marijuana growth in homes resulted in the raids of 20 different addresses throughout East County on Tuesday, including five between Brentwood and Discovery Bay.

The State Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) led and teamed up with the Unified Cannabis Task Force operation, along with local police departments, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California National Guard to serve 20 search warrants ranging from Pittsburg through Discovery Bay. 

According to the DCC, 742 pounds of cannabis flower was confiscated along with 17,121 cannabis plants, seven firearms, including one assault rifle, and $24,197 in cash. The dollar amount of cannabis confiscated totaled $15,369,587. Nobody was arrested because the DCC reported that nobody was home at the time of the raids. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.