Homes in Brentwood, Discovery Bay raided as part of 20-house illegal marijuana bust

A state investigation into illegal marijuana growth in homes resulted in the raids of 20 different addresses throughout East County on Tuesday, including five between Brentwood and Discovery Bay.
The State Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) led and teamed up with the Unified Cannabis Task Force operation, along with local police departments, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the California National Guard to serve 20 search warrants ranging from Pittsburg through Discovery Bay.
According to the DCC, 742 pounds of cannabis flower was confiscated along with 17,121 cannabis plants, seven firearms, including one assault rifle, and $24,197 in cash. The dollar amount of cannabis confiscated totaled $15,369,587. Nobody was arrested because the DCC reported that nobody was home at the time of the raids.
“In some of those locations, although we did obtain firearms, there wasn't anybody on premise. So, obviously, there’s no arrest because there was nobody there” said Charles Smith, the northern area commander for the law enforcement division. “As the Department has said in the past, we’re focusing on the overarching conspiracy and the criminals behind the scenes, not the workers at these locations.”
In Brentwood, three locations were raided: 1005 Meadow Brook Drive, 1420 Legend Lane, and 2409 Boulder St. In Discovery Bay, searches and confiscations were conducted at 6981 New Melones Circle and 5526 Arcadia Circle.
Outside of the five addresses between Brentwood and Discovery Bay, five addresses were also searched in Antioch and 10 in Pittsburg.
The DCC could not disclose how exactly they got the information on the locations, but did say that they have a complaint-based system in which people can file complaints as one of their sources.
Although cannabis is legal in California, one can grow only up to six cannabis plants and must be over the age of 21. Those who grow must have proper licensing.
“I can’t imagine the department ever licensing in a house where somebody lives,” Smith said. “The conditions of these homes, they get destroyed. There’s mold, those pesticides are harmful to people including those who consume it, which is why we’re focusing on this illegal activity.”
Smith adds more steps must be taken in order for arrests to be made as the addresses that were searched are still under investigation.
