Hospice East Bay Tree of Lights ceremony

For 33 years, Hospice East Bay’s (HEB) Tree of Lights ceremonies have offered community members a way to honor the lives of friends and loved ones.
This year, HEB will present 11 Tree Lighting Ceremonies. East County’s ceremony will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m., in Brentwood’s City Park, 710 2nd St. at Oak Street. The event location is the gazebo behind the seed-sower statue. All are welcome. Come light a candle together and re-center as the holiday season begins.
Attendees can honor or remember loved ones with a dedicated light on the tree. The Season of Hope is the time to celebrate loved ones — it also brings joyous memories of family, friends and others who have enriched lives. In remembering them, tribute gifts can be made to help a Hope Hospice patient or bereaved family member who needs care and support at www.hopehospice.com/donate.
HEB has provided compassionate end-of-life care to terminally-ill patients since 1977, while offering emotional, spiritual, logistical and bereavement support for their families and caregivers.
For more information about these special events, visit www.bit.ly/heb_treeoflights.
