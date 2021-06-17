ANTIOCH A residential fire led to the discovery of a marijuana grow house in Antioch, Tuesday, June 15.
An incident report released Thursday morning by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said that firefighters were initially advised of a structure fire on 1100 block of Springfield Court at 10:45 a.m. Additionally, it was reported that there were possibly two victims trapped in the burning home.
The first units to arrive on scene reported light smoke coming from the attic. As firefighters made entry into the home, they encountered active fire on the second floor and in the attic.
Rescue operations were complicated by modifications made to the home to support the illegal grow operation. Doors and windows were heavily barricaded, interior rooms were modified and electrical wiring was altered.
Crews attacked the fire while simultaneously searching for the reported victims. No victims were found and no injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes, though an additional hour was required for crews to overhaul the scene. The incident drew fire resources from Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Concord and Pittsburg,
An officer from Antioch Code Enforcement declared the residence uninhabitable.
It is not yet clear if criminal charges have been filed against the occupants of the home.
