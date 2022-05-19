The House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation proposed by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) to lower high gas prices and give President Biden authority to declare an 'energy emergency' to aid in that effort.
But the bill reportedly faces opposition in the Senate, where it goes now for consideration.
The Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act, co-written by Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), would lower gas prices by making "exploitative price hikes unlawful, holding market manipulators accountable, and boosting transparency in the oil and gas market."
The bill was passed 217-207 along party lines. Four Democrats -- Texas' Lizzie Fletcher, Jared Golden of Maine, Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Kathleen Rice of New York -- joined all Republicans in voting 'no.'
The act, which would be the first federal law against price gouging, would:
Grant the president the power to declare “an energy emergency proclamation”
Make it illegal to sell consumer fuels (car fuel, aviation fuel, and home heating oil and liquid propane) at an excessive and exploitative price during an energy emergency
Give the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the power to issue penalties to fuel wholesalers and retailers for price gouging
Prioritize enforcement action to large companies with total sales of over $500 million per year
Give all states the power to go after price gougers at the retail level
Direct penalties collected to a Consumer Relief Trust Fund, which can be used for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to help further lower costs for consumers
Protect independently owned gas stations from taking the blame for price gouging at wholesale or increased costs throughout the supply chain since they have no control over these costs
Porter’s legislation would also hold market manipulators accountable and boost transparency in the industry by
Strengthening government oversight and enhancing the FTC’s authority to go after false market information designed to artificially inflate prices
Doubling the maximum penalty for manipulating wholesale oil markets to up to $2 million a day for each violation
Improving market transparency and competition by directing the Energy Information Administration to collect and publish information related to the quantity and pricing of transportation fuels to facilitate transparency, fair competition, and compliance with relevant international sanctions.
California drivers are paying an average of more than $6 per gallon at the pump while the average for the rest of the country is a record $4.52 per gallon 87 octane gas.
“I’m a proud capitalist, and what we’re experiencing with fuel prices is the result of a broken market,” Porter, chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Oversight, said in a press release. “Big Oil executives are bragging to shareholders about price gouging families at the pump. They’re purposely keeping supply low to earn record-high profits, squeezing families—and our entire economy—in the process. I’m glad my House colleagues share my commitment to holding the industry accountable and lowering costs for families.”
Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, pointed a finger at 'Big Oil' in a hearing on Monday.
"The problem is Big Oil is keeping supply artificially low so prices and profits stay high. Now I think that when the market is broken, that's when Congress has to step in to protect American consumers," he said. "And that's what this bill does: It empowers the FTC to go after the gougers and empowers the agency to effectively monitor and report on market manipulation."
Oil executives previously testified before Congress to address concerns about their prices but insisted it was the result of larger forces, including supply and demand. Fossil fuel executives reportedly have admitted to deliberately keeping supply artificially low to increase profits. The industry has 9,000 approved but unused drilling permits on 13.9 million acres of U.S. public lands.
Big Oil continues to raise prices at the pump despite unused permits and sky-high profits. Shell Oil Company recently announced a record $9.1 billion in quarterly profit — nearly triple the $3.2 billion earned a year earlier. Exxon Mobil and Chevron have recently pledged to use their high revenues to enrich shareholders, announcing $30 billion and $10 billion in stock buybacks, respectively, by the end of the year.
This year could be even better than last year for the oil and gas industry, said Jordan Schreiber, director of energy and environment at Accountable.US. “Oil and gas giants like Halliburton admit it’s in their best interest to create a perpetual threat of undersupply to keep consumer prices high and their insane profits rolling in. It is time for Congress to hold the oil and gas industry accountable for its reckless price gouging and profiteering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.