How schools try to prevent bullying

Oakley resident Tom Black recalls a time his then-seventh grade son encountered bullying at his school from two boys bigger than him.
“This one boy went up, threatened him and started using profanity,” said Black. “The next day, a bigger boy went up to my son, verbally assaulted him with profanity, and punched my son.”
What started out as verbal taunting soon escalated into more serious, profane language, as numerous warnings to cease the bullying by both his son and the school went on deaf ears. After two weeks, his son had enough. The bullying quickly turned physical, with the end result being Black’s son resorting to physicality to defend himself to get the bullying to stop. After trips to the principal’s office and ensuing suspensions, only then did the bullying finally stop, according to Black.
“They never bothered my son again,” said Black. “My son earned the respect from both boys. In fact, they are very close friends.”
Black is one of the many parents of school-aged children who encounter bullying.
“Every one of our students deserves to feel safe when they come to school,” said Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) Superintendent Dana Eaton. “Our school teams work hard to stop bullying as soon as they are aware of it.”
Eaton is talking about cyberbullying, and statistics point to its prevalence. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center website Pacer.org, one out of every five students ages 12-18 nationwide have been bullied, with more female students (24 percent) reporting more bullying than male students (17 percent).
Experts define it as the intentional harmful behavior initiated by one or more students and directed toward another student and long associated with youth and schools, with reports of bullying in locker rooms, online, and numerous social media platforms.
Examples include name calling insults, spreading rumors, social exclusion, as well as physical bullying such as pushing, shoving, getting tripped, or being spit on. The reasons for bullying are wide and can vary, including physical appearance, race and ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, or sexual orientation. According to cyberbullying.org, 60 percent of teenagers have reported being cyberbulled or bullied through the use of technology such as cellphones, tablets, or computers, with another 36.5 percent of people reporting they have been cyberbullied.
“With so many students engaged in online activities through cellphones, often online bullying starts off campus and escalates on campus when students see each other,” said Eaton. “It is more important than ever that families monitor online activity and partner with school staff to keep students safe.”
Bullying involves a power imbalance in which a student is targeted who has difficulty defending himself or herself because a student with more social and/or physical power deliberately dominates and harasses another student who is perceived to have less power, experts say. Differing from conflict, where two or more students and express their respective views, bullying entails exerting power and control over another person.
Additionally, bullying is unjustified and often is repeated over time, as students who experience bullying are at increased risk for anxiety, depression, lower academic achievement, physical symptoms such as trouble sleeping, headaches, and stomach aches, as well as mental health and behavioral problems.
Director of Student Services Kirsten Jobb said bullying is taken seriously at BUSD, with levels of relationships that can be damaged, requiring repair.
“The four types of bullying are physical, verbal, social, and cyber,” said Jobb. “Cyberbullying is one of the most challenging acts of bullying, as many students have access to a device. Families being aware of what their children are accessing online are incredibly helpful. If there is ongoing or repeated bullying, there are progressive and serious consequences.”
Eaton said that school leaders often conduct either their own assemblies to discuss bullying, or invite outside speakers to talk about bullying, with a popular example being the “I Can Help” presentation, which discuss ways on how to stop bullying online when one sees it.
“There are many ways that school administrators intervene when bullying takes place,” said Jobb. “There is education and skills that must be taught, along with family outreach. We are fortunate in BUSD that we have social and emotional counselors at every school site that may be a part of the process. Support, behavior agreements, and ongoing monitoring are all a part of successful plans.”
Pacer.org statistics show that school-based anti-bullying programs can decrease bullying by up to 25 percent, while school bullying in general has decreased from 28 percent to 20 percent when the federal government started keeping data on school bullying in 2005. Jobb stressed social-emotional curriculum, and having counselors at every school, and the importance of working together with schools as examples of developing proactive plans for students to combat bullying.
She further advised students and families who have experienced bullying that they can report it directly to a trusted school staff member, anonymously to a bully box, through an incident report at a school site by sending a bullying incident report via email to a site administrator, or reporting it through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting app at middle schools.
Bystanders – individuals who witness bullying either in person or online – also have the potential to make a positive difference in a bullying situation by intervening. According to statistics from Gitnux Market Data, 60 percent of bullying situations stop when a bystander intervenes, with another 57 percent of students saying they believe peer interventions are effective.
“We are able to be proactive and intervene with bullying when we know it is taking place, so encourage students and families to report any acts of bullying immediately,” said Jobb. “When a child knows the trusted adults to go to when a concern comes up, it helps to alleviate worrying about ‘what if’.”
