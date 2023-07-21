How to keep pets safe in the heat

Contra Costa Animal Services offers tips about how to best care for your pets during hot weather.
- Talk to your veterinarian about warm weather risks for pets (and travel safety if you plan to travel with a pet).
- Make sure your pets have unlimited access to fresh water, and access to shade when outside.
- Keep your pet free of parasites that are more common during warm weather, such as fleas, ticks and heartworm.
- Ask your veterinarian how to recognize signs of heat stress.
- Leave your pets at home, if possible, when you need to go out.
- Provide different temperature zones within your house for your pet’s comfort.
- Never leave a pet in the car, even in the shade or with windows cracked. Cars can overheat quickly to deadly temperatures, even when the temperature isn’t hot.
- If it’s hot outside for you, it’s even hotter for your pet.
- Take walks, hikes or runs during the cooler hours of the day.
- Avoid hot surfaces, such as asphalt, that can burn your pet’s paws.
- Ask your veterinarian if your pet would benefit from a warm-weather haircut or sunscreen.
- Consult your veterinarian prior to starting an exercise program for your pet. Overweight pets and short-nosed dog breeds have higher risk of problems with warm-weather exercise.
- Don’t walk, run or hike with a dog during the hottest parts of the day or on particularly warm days.
- Take frequent breaks.
- Bring enough water for both you and your pet.
Keeping your garden and yard safe
- Make sure the plants in your garden and yard are safe for pets.
- Store lawn fertilizer and insecticides out of reach of your pets.
- Always follow safety instructions on lawn and garden products, particularly the instructions on how long you should keep pets out of the treated areas.
- If you use a lawn service, make sure they are aware that you have pets.
- Avoid using cocoa bean mulch, which contains the same pet toxin found in chocolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.