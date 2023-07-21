How to keep pets safe in the heat

Contra Costa Animal Services offers tips about how to best care for your pets during hot weather.

Be prepared

  • Talk to your veterinarian about warm weather risks for pets (and travel safety if you plan to travel with a pet).
  • Make sure your pets have unlimited access to fresh water, and access to shade when outside.
  • Keep your pet free of parasites that are more common during warm weather, such as fleas, ticks and heartworm.
  • Ask your veterinarian how to recognize signs of heat stress.

